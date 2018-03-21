Injury sidelines Kings' top defender. Will their leading scorer also sit vs. Hawks?

Kings guard Garrett Temple (sprained left ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Golden 1 Center.
Forward Zach Randolph (stomach flu) is questionable and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore left hamstring) is probable. Bogdanovic missed Monday's loss to Detroit.
Temple is the Kings' best perimeter defender and averages 8.4 points. Randolph is the Kings' leading scorer at 14.5 points per game.
Bogdanovic averages 11.8 points and 3.3 assists. The assists rank second on the Kings.
