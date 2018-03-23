Kings assign seldom-used forward to the G League

The Kings have assigned forward Bruno Caboclo to the Reno Bighorns of the G League.

Caboclo was acquired in a trade from Toronto for guard Malachi Richardson last month.

The fourth-year forward from Brazil has appeared in six games with the Kings, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 10.0 minutes.

Caboclo was a first-round round pick by the Raptors in 2014 (20th overall), but has appeared in only 31 NBA games, averaging 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds.

Most of Caboclo's time on the floor has been in the G League. He's appeared in 112 G-League games, averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 29.4 minutes.

Caboclo played in 34 games for Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, averaging 14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.7 minutes.