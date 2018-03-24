Kings Q&A: What was it like during the protest? How will Giles affect draft decisions?

Throughout the season, Jason Jones answers readers’ questions about the team in a weekly Twitter mailbag. Tweet your questions with the hashtag #JonesHoldsCourt.

Q: Where does that rate on the list of your most memorable events ever covered?



– Rick Hurd, @3rdERH

A: Thursday was quite the experience and a game I'll never forget.

In terms of protests, the only thing that compares is when I was in college, working for the Daily Californian. Cal's student newspaper ran a controversial political cartoon that was offensive to Muslims. Protesters stormed the doors over this. I never felt threatened. In fact, I knew a lot of the protesters and understood their concerns.

I technically wasn't covering that event. I was part of it.

Back to Thursday and Golden 1 Center's doors being blocked to protest the death of Stephon Clark. Watching an NBA game with a crowd that reminded me of a summer-league game was unique. A few friends checked on me to make sure I was safe – which I can say had never happened before while I was at work – because of what was going on outside.

But I'm a Cal grad and I love to listen to N.W.A. and Public Enemy, so protest is nothing foreign to me. It was an honor to be able to help record a part of history, something I'm sure that will be talked about for years to come, and it's a reminder sports is often the best way to get a message out to the masses.

Arizona forward Deandre Ayton holds the ball against Buffalo during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

Q: Do you think the Kings trust Giles so much they will pass on a big at the draft?



– DemarcusDivac, ‏@DemarcusDivac

A: The Kings love Harry Giles and are excited about his potential. But should the Kings win the NBA draft lottery, it would be near impossible to overlook Arizona center Deandre Ayton.

Giles could be good, but it would be wrong to pass on a player who could be a franchise-changing talent based on the potential of someone who has not even played in an NBA game.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) scores a basket in the fourth. Jose Luis Villegas

Q: With his recent play, has Buddy Hield meet and/or exceeded your expectations this season? Will he become too talented to keep on the bench? Thank you!



– Marc Keller‏@mrarmchair

A: I know Hield hasn't met his own expectations for the season.

HIeld is averaging 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 30.2 minutes over his last five games. His assist average is the most encouraging sign, and his improved effort on defense is also a step in the right direction.

Hield isn't necessarily concerned with starting; he just wants to get time to produce. He's averaging 24.8 minutes this season, and he'd love to be closer to the 30-minute range consistently.

If he continues to play well, he deserves starter minutes. They might just come off the bench.

Now for this week's non-Kings question:

Q: What, in your opinion, is the best Chappelle Show skit of all time?



– LLcoolRay‏@LLcoolRay14

A: Tough one. Rick James, Prince, the Race Draft are all in the top five. I also love the Player Haters Ball. The best? I'm going with the Wayne Brady skit. Brady as a straight-up gangster was so unexpected. I laugh now just thinking about it. I'd love to quote some lines from that skit, but they'd only get edited out anyways.