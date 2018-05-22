Buddy Hield, left, Bogdan Bogdanovic, center, and De'Aaron Fox played in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge in February.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic receives NBA All-Rookie honors

By Jason Jones

May 22, 2018 11:44 AM

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Bogdanovic joined the Kings after a standout career in Europe. The Serbia native averaged 11.8 points and 3.3 assists and was MVP of the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend.

Bogdanovic was originally a first-round pick of Phoenix (27th overall) in 2014. The Kings acquired his draft rights in a trade in 2016 and signed him to a three-year deal last summer.

Bogdanovic received six first-team votes and 63 second-team votes. De’Aaron Fox received 34 second-team votes. Frank Mason III received one second-team vote.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell were unanimous choices for the first team.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen were also named to the first team based on votes by the media. Bogdanovic was joined by the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr., Atlanta’s John Collins and Josh Jackson of Phoenix.

