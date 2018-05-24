North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) defend as North Carolina State's Anthony Barber (12) drives to the basket in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 24, 2016. Berry will be among six players working out for the Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center practice facility.
The Kings will host a standout from North Carolina for their next pre-draft workout

By Jason Jones

May 24, 2018

The Kings' third pre-draft workout will include a star from the 2017 NCAA champions.

North Carolina guard Joel Berry II will be among six players working out for the Kings on Friday at the Golden 1 Center practice facility.

Berry averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior for the Tar Heels. Berry, along with current King Justin Jackson, were key in leading the Tar Heels to a championship.

USC guard Jordan McLaughlin, Queens University forward Todd Withers, Wyoming forward Hayden Dalton, Arizona center Dusan Ristic and Saint Mary's center Jock Landale also will workout Friday.

The Kings have yet to hold a workout for a candidate for their first-round pick, second overall. The Kings have one second-round pick, 36th overall.

Igokea (Bosnia and Herzegovina) forward Billy Preston was originally slated as part of the workout but has since been dropped from the list.

