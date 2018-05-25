Kings exploring all options at No. 2, had multiple scouts at EuroLeague Final Four

In the week since the lottery gifted the Kings' the No. 2 overall pick in next month's NBA draft, fans have heard a lot of speculation regarding European phenom Luka Doncic.

Doncic is a lock to go to the Kings. Or, the Kings have cooled on Doncic. In reality, it appears neither assumption is true.

The Kings are exploring all options with the second pick, said a source familiar with the team's thinking. The front office sees elite talent in this draft, and multiple players and scenarios are being explored.

The Kings have traded down in each of the last two drafts, so that cannot be ruled out.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Some fans are fixated on Doncic, a 19-year-old who led Real Madrid to the EuroLeague championship and is the youngest MVP in EuroLeague history.

An ESPN report suggested the Kings had cooled on Doncic and general manager Vlade Divac passed on watching the Slovenian in the EuroLeague Final Four. Divac, however, did attend Real Madrid's semifinal game and, according to a league source, the Kings had two additional scouts at the semifinal and final.

Getting this pick right is vital as Sacramento currently doesn't have its first-round pick for 2019. The rights to it were traded in 2015 to Philadelphia.

Many have speculated the Kings will select Doncic if Phoenix takes Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick. It's not just because Doncic is rated highly by many scouts. There's an assumption Divac will go with a European player because of his background overseas and his affinity for the European style of play.

Divac, however, has only drafted one European player and it was his biggest flop, center Georgios Papagiannis, a first-round pick in 2016 whom the team cut during last season.

SHARE COPY LINK Here's a ranking of the Sacramento Kings best and worst NBA draft decisions in the lottery since 2007, according to the Sacramento Bee's Jason Jones. David CaraccioJason Jones

The Kings have worked to solidify their scouting department. If they make a mistake, they believe it wouldn't be for a lack of preparation.

Doncic is expected to be an option. But so will Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr., Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Texas center Mohamed Bamba and Duke forward Marvin Bagley III.

Sacramento hosted three pre-draft workouts this week, but none of the six-player workouts featured a prospect who might be selected in the first round.

The Kings figure to land visits and perhaps workouts with some of the elite prospects for the second year in a row. Prior to last year, when Scott Perry joined the front office, the Kings struggled to get top players to visit Sacramento, even though they were picking in the lottery.

Perry has since become the New York Knicks' general manager, but with a high pick and some of the negative stigmas of the past starting to erode, top prospects might be more inclined to check out the Kings in person.