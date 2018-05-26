Why Grayson Allen could be a draft option, even with Kings stocked at guard

This is part of a series breaking down the Kings' roster by position and identifying the draft prospects who best fit those spots.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Shooting guard

Level of need (scale of 1-10): 4

Description

With the Kings' desire to play at a fast pace, they need guards who can run, create off the dribble and be threats from 3-point range. And given the Kings' overall defensive struggles, it's important their off guards improve their on-ball defense and not give up the easy drives that were too common last season.





Who's there now?

With the playmaking of Bogdan Bogdanovic, the explosive scoring threat of Buddy Hield and the defense and leadership of Garrett Temple, the Kings have all the components they want and need at shooting guard. What's more, Iman Shumpert will be in the last year of his deal with something to prove. The Kings have youth, experience and depth here, which can't be said about any other position on the team.

Bogdanovic proved to be a solid all-around contributor and emerged as a leader in his first NBA season. He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors after averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists.

Hield got off to a slow start, but found his niche coming off the bench as a scorer, averaging 13.5 points. His production on both ends of the floor improved after the All-Star break. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last 25 games.

His all-around growth in his second season was one of the bright spots in 2017-18.

Temple is a steadying presence for the younger players in addition to being the Kings' best perimeter defender. It also didn't hurt that Temple shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range. He has a player option on his contract for next season.

Shumpert was acquired at the trade deadline from Cleveland but never played while recovering from injuries. He isn't considered a part of the long-term plans, but his versatility and experience would benefit the Kings, should they put him in the rotation.

Best fits

Grayson Allen, Duke: The Kings aren't likely to go for a shooting guard at No. 2 overall, but Allen might not be a bad option with their second-round pick, 36th overall. A four-year player for the Blue Devils, Allen averaged 15.5 points as a senior and at 6-foot-5 would add size, shooting and depth to the backcourt.

Lonnie Walker, Miami: He's a first-round talent who would be an option should the Kings trade down or acquire another pick in the first round. Some predict he could have the same kind of impact Donovan Mitchell had for Utah as a rookie.





Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova: Another possibility should he slip to the second round. DiVincenzo was the star of the NCAA championship game and at 6-foot-5, has good size for the position. Showed he can play both ends of the floor, too. He's also a threat from 3-point range.