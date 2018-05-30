George Hill on going from the Kings to the NBA Finals: 'You couldn't write it up'
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill talks about starting the season with the Sacramento Kings to being traded to the team that's meeting the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.
Sacramento Kings beat writer Jason Jones explains how once the NBA calendar turns to March, winners can become losers. If a team is really committed to realizing its draft lottery goals, here's what they'll do.
Skal Labissier, the Sacramento Kings’ second-year forward, calmly sank a three with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Kings a 102-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings talk about the play and their recent posi