The Kings are on the road scouting top draft prospects. Who will they look at next?

Members of the Kings' front office will be in Chicago on Friday for a workout featuring Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr.

The freshman is also working out for a second time next week in Chicago for teams selecting in the top 10, which the Kings will attend.

Sacramento, which has the second pick in the NBA draft on June 21, has hosted multiple pre-draft workouts with players who are not considered first-round prospects. The Kings have had to travel to see elite prospects, as many pass on individual workouts for teams.

Kings principal owner Vivek Ranadive and general manager Vlade Divac were in Spain this week to watch EuroLeague star Luka Doncic. Doncic is considered by many pundits to be worthy of the second-overall pick.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The 19-year-old Slovenian became the youngest EuroLeague MVP last month and was also MVP of the EuroLeague Final Four, leading Real Madrid to the championship.

Porter was considered the top high school player in the country as a senior but missed most his freshman season after back surgery. He played in just three games.

Porter said at last month's NBA Combine that he is healthy and looking to prove he is the best player in the draft.

Phoenix is expected to select Arizona center Deandre Ayton first overall.

Ayton worked out for Phoenix on Wednesday and said he is not planning to work out for other teams, because he's confident he'll be taken No. 1 overall.