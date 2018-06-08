'He's incredible': Duke's Grayson Allen on the play of Marvin Bagley lll

Kings will host one of the best prospects in the NBA draft on Monday

The Kings will host Duke forward Marvin Bagley III for an individual pre-draft workout Monday at their practice facility at Golden 1 Center.

Bagley was a consensus All-American and is the first prospect the Kings will host who is a legitimate option with their first-round draft pick, second overall, on June 21.

The Kings have a collection of young power forwards, but Bagley has the ability to be a star according to many draft experts who see him as perhaps the second-best prospect.

The Kings are high on the potential of forward Harry Giles, who also played at Duke, but Giles was held out last season as he recovered from knee surgery.

Bagley (6-foot-11, 234 pounds) averaged 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds as a freshman for the Blue Devils. He was scheduled to work out for Phoenix, which has the first pick, Friday.

Bagley became the second player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season. Duke's Jahlil Okafor (2015) was the other.

The Kings have been on the road watching top prospects this week. Kings principal owner Vivek Randadive and general manager Vlade Divac watched Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic play in Barcelona.

Front office representatives are in Chicago on Friday to watch Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. work out and will return next week to watch his second workout.

