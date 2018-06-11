Marvin Bagley's hardworking approach could help the Kings. Why he wants to show more

‘It’s kind of hard to accept failure.’ Meet Marvin Bagley III, a favorite for Kings’ No. 2 pick Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, a favorite for the Sacramento Kings’ No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, talks after a pre-draft workout for the team on Monday, June 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua ×

SHARE COPY LINK Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, a favorite for the Sacramento Kings’ No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, talks after a pre-draft workout for the team on Monday, June 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Hector Amezcua