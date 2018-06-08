Iman Shumpert exercises option to return to Kings. How that affects the roster

In an expected move, Kings guard Iman Shumpert has officially exercised his $11 million option Friday to return to the Kings next season, a league source confirmed to The Bee.

Shumpert joins center Kosta Koufos as veterans who have decided to exercise player options on contracts for next season. Koufos' option is worth $8.7 million.

The only veteran with a player option the Kings are still waiting to hear from is guard/forward Garrett Temple, who would make $8 million next season.

Shumpert, 27, appeared in 14 games last season with Cleveland before being traded to the Kings in February as part of the deal that sent George Hill to the Cavaliers. Shumpert did not play in any games with the Kings after the trade while recovering from knee and foot injuries.

That's a reason it was expected Shumpert would pick up his option rather than test free agency, even though the Kings have devoted roster spots to young players at shooting guard.

The Kings have Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, who are priorities in Sacramento's rebuild. Shumpert could probably play some small forward given the Kings' lack of depth there.

If the Kings draft Luka Doncic, that would also impact any plans with Shumpert.