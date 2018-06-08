Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives past Orlando Magic's Wesley Iwundu (25) on Oct. 21, 2017 in Cleveland. Shumpert exercised his option to return to the Kings next season. He was acquired by Sacramento in a February trade for George Hill.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives past Orlando Magic's Wesley Iwundu (25) on Oct. 21, 2017 in Cleveland. Shumpert exercised his option to return to the Kings next season. He was acquired by Sacramento in a February trade for George Hill. Tony Dejak AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert (4) drives past Orlando Magic's Wesley Iwundu (25) on Oct. 21, 2017 in Cleveland. Shumpert exercised his option to return to the Kings next season. He was acquired by Sacramento in a February trade for George Hill. Tony Dejak AP
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Iman Shumpert exercises option to return to Kings. How that affects the roster

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

June 08, 2018 06:04 PM

In an expected move, Kings guard Iman Shumpert has officially exercised his $11 million option Friday to return to the Kings next season, a league source confirmed to The Bee.

Shumpert joins center Kosta Koufos as veterans who have decided to exercise player options on contracts for next season. Koufos' option is worth $8.7 million.

The only veteran with a player option the Kings are still waiting to hear from is guard/forward Garrett Temple, who would make $8 million next season.

Shumpert, 27, appeared in 14 games last season with Cleveland before being traded to the Kings in February as part of the deal that sent George Hill to the Cavaliers. Shumpert did not play in any games with the Kings after the trade while recovering from knee and foot injuries.

That's a reason it was expected Shumpert would pick up his option rather than test free agency, even though the Kings have devoted roster spots to young players at shooting guard.

The Kings have Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, who are priorities in Sacramento's rebuild. Shumpert could probably play some small forward given the Kings' lack of depth there.

If the Kings draft Luka Doncic, that would also impact any plans with Shumpert.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops