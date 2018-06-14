Michael Porter Jr. is enticing at No. 2. But how will Kings assess his latest setback?

Michael Porter Jr. might be the most tantalizing prospect available in next week's NBA draft and would fill a big need for the Kings.

But after Porter's scheduled workout this week was canceled, injury questions persist with the draft quickly approaching next Thursday.

The Kings and other teams picking in the top 10 were supposed to watch Porter work out Friday in Chicago. It was canceled with multiple reports citing hip spasms.

Yahoo reported an MRI on Porter's hip "returned clean," the 6-foot-10 forward is feeling better, and Friday's workout could be rescheduled. The Kings would attend if the workout resumes.

The Kings saw Porter work out last week in Chicago.

Porter only played in three games for Missouri as a freshman last season because of back surgery. But he was considered perhaps the top high school prospect in the country as a senior and a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Most teams are cautious about the back injury and whether it might be a problem throughout Porter's career.

The Kings, like most teams, want to continue to review Porter's medical records before selecting him. Sacramento picks second, so his health is vital for them to pass up players such as Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. – all of whom are considered elite and without injury concerns.

Porter has the potential to be a dynamic scorer from the perimeter, something the Kings lack and desperately need as they rebuild. He could also fill the Kings' need for more size and playmaking from the small forward position.