Kings to host a second Duke big man prior to the NBA draft

The Kings will host Duke forward/center Wendell Carter Jr. for a visit of the team facility and to meet with team officials Saturday.

Carter will not work out this weekend. Kings general manager Vlade Divac and assistant general managers Brandon Williams and Ken Catanella attended a workout with Carter in Los Angeles on May 23.

Carter (6-foot-10, 259 pounds) averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists as a freshman for the Blue Devils.

With the NBA draft next Thursday, prospects are wrapping up their visits to teams. Top players will be headed to New York early next week for the draft.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Kings hosted Carter's teammate, Marvin Bagley III, on Monday for an individual workout. The Kings have also traveled to Europe to watch Luka Doncic and to Chicago last week for Michael Porter Jr.

The Kings hold the second overall pick.