Duke's Wendell Carter Jr., right, defends Syracuse's Oshae Brissett at the basket during the NCAA Tournament on March 23, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings to host a second Duke big man prior to the NBA draft

June 14, 2018 03:56 PM

The Kings will host Duke forward/center Wendell Carter Jr. for a visit of the team facility and to meet with team officials Saturday.

Carter will not work out this weekend. Kings general manager Vlade Divac and assistant general managers Brandon Williams and Ken Catanella attended a workout with Carter in Los Angeles on May 23.

Carter (6-foot-10, 259 pounds) averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists as a freshman for the Blue Devils.

With the NBA draft next Thursday, prospects are wrapping up their visits to teams. Top players will be headed to New York early next week for the draft.

The Kings hosted Carter's teammate, Marvin Bagley III, on Monday for an individual workout. The Kings have also traveled to Europe to watch Luka Doncic and to Chicago last week for Michael Porter Jr.

The Kings hold the second overall pick.

Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

