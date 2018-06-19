With the second pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings will take ...

The only certainty about Thursday's NBA draft seems to be that Phoenix will select Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick.
There is no consensus as to what the Kings will do with the second overall pick. Luka Doncic makes sense to many. Marvin Bagley III might be the safe choice. Michael Porter Jr. could be a wild card.
When the Kings are on the clock, that's when the fun begins.
1. Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona
Suns hope the best center available can anchor the team's young core of perimeter players.
2. Kings
Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri
The Kings could go several ways, but Porter might have the most upside of any player this year.
3. Atlanta Hawks
Marvin Bagley III, F, Duke
Some observers believe this big man is most ready to help an NBA team.
4. Memphis Grizzlies
Luka Doncic, G/F, Slovenia
Perhaps the top playmaker available brings impressive credentials from Europe.
5. Dallas Mavericks
Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Michigan State
It will be hard for the Mavs to pass on this young big with NBA bloodlines and 3-point range.
6. Orlando Magic
Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
A defensive impact is expected, but Bamba is working to show he won't be a liability on offense.
7. Chicago Bulls
Wendell Carter Jr., F/C, Duke
Has focused on his conditioning and ability to play away from the basket to showcase his versatility.
8. Cleveland Cavaliers
Trae Young, G, Oklahoma
Regardless of whether LeBron James returns, the Cavs need players who can generate offense.
9. New York Knicks
Collin Sexton, G, Alabama
In search for an impact backcourt player, Knicks tab this scoring guard to help out.
10. Philadelphia 76ers
Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova
Local college standout gives Sixers another nice piece to go with their talented young core.
11. Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky
Saddled with some bad contracts, Hornets need to start hitting on some draft picks to help rebuild.
12. Los Angeles Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Kentucky
A big guard who might blossom into the Clippers' long-term answer at point guard.
13. Los Angeles Clippers
Lonnie Walker IV, G, Miami
You can't have too many scorers and Walker is one of the best in this draft.
14. Denver Nuggets
Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State
Considered a "tweener" but he was productive in two seasons for the Spartans.
15. Washington Wizards
Robert Williams, F/C, Texas A&M
The big man hopes his reputation for defense will entice teams to select him.
16. Phoenix Suns
Kyrhi Thomas, G, Creighton
Suns need help at point guard and this top shooter can play either guard spot.
17. Milwaukee Bucks
Zhaire Smith, G, Texas Tech
Bucks would benefit from more athleticism at guard as they look toward improving in the East.
18. San Antonio Spurs
Gary Trent Jr., G, Duke
Another Blue Devil in the first round – he shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range in college.
19. Atlanta Hawks
Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College
He's old compared to other prospects after three years of college, which could help him contribute early.
20. Minnesota Timberwolves
Aaron Holiday, G, UCLA
There might not be a lot of playing time available, but Holiday is a nice backup to have.
21. Utah Jazz
Troy Brown, G, Oregon
Only 18, there's no telling how much bigger the 6-foot-7 wing will get. Showed potential as a two-way player.
22. Chicago Bulls
Kevin Huerter, G, Maryland
At 6-foot-7, his size and shooting ability make Huerter a good find later in the first round.
23. Indiana Pacers
Chandler Hutchinson, G/F, Boise State
After four seasons in college, Hutchinson is rising up draft boards.
24. Portland Trail Blazers
Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS
This young big will have a lot to prove after being forced to sit out last season by the NCAA.
25. Los Angeles Lakers
Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova
No matter what happens in free agency, the Lakers will welcome more 3-point shooting.
26. Philadelphia 76ers
Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova
With Joel Embiid's injury history, another big man is a must.
27. Boston Celtics
Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan
Shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range as a junior, his third consecutive season improving his accuracy.
28. Golden State Warriors
Shake Milton, G, SMU
Adding more depth on the wing is never a bad thing, and Milton was productive for the Mustangs.
29. Brooklyn Nets
Jalen Brunson, G, Villanova
Good value at the end of the first round for a team working to establish its new identity.
30. Atlanta Hawks
De'Anthony Melton, G, USC
Listed at 6-foot-3, but has the potential to be a scorer and elite defender.
Comments