With the second pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings will take ...

The only certainty about Thursday's NBA draft seems to be that Phoenix will select Arizona center Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick.

There is no consensus as to what the Kings will do with the second overall pick. Luka Doncic makes sense to many. Marvin Bagley III might be the safe choice. Michael Porter Jr. could be a wild card.

When the Kings are on the clock, that's when the fun begins.

1. Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

Suns hope the best center available can anchor the team's young core of perimeter players.

2. Kings

Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri

The Kings could go several ways, but Porter might have the most upside of any player this year.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Marvin Bagley III, F, Duke

Some observers believe this big man is most ready to help an NBA team.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, G/F, Slovenia

Perhaps the top playmaker available brings impressive credentials from Europe.





5. Dallas Mavericks

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Michigan State

It will be hard for the Mavs to pass on this young big with NBA bloodlines and 3-point range.

6. Orlando Magic

Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

A defensive impact is expected, but Bamba is working to show he won't be a liability on offense.

7. Chicago Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr., F/C, Duke

Has focused on his conditioning and ability to play away from the basket to showcase his versatility.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Trae Young, G, Oklahoma

Regardless of whether LeBron James returns, the Cavs need players who can generate offense.

9. New York Knicks

Collin Sexton, G, Alabama

In search for an impact backcourt player, Knicks tab this scoring guard to help out.

10. Philadelphia 76ers

Mikal Bridges, G/F, Villanova

Local college standout gives Sixers another nice piece to go with their talented young core.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky

Saddled with some bad contracts, Hornets need to start hitting on some draft picks to help rebuild.

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Kentucky

A big guard who might blossom into the Clippers' long-term answer at point guard.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

Lonnie Walker IV, G, Miami

You can't have too many scorers and Walker is one of the best in this draft.

14. Denver Nuggets

Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State

Considered a "tweener" but he was productive in two seasons for the Spartans.

15. Washington Wizards

Robert Williams, F/C, Texas A&M

The big man hopes his reputation for defense will entice teams to select him.

16. Phoenix Suns

Kyrhi Thomas, G, Creighton

Suns need help at point guard and this top shooter can play either guard spot.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Zhaire Smith, G, Texas Tech

Bucks would benefit from more athleticism at guard as they look toward improving in the East.

18. San Antonio Spurs

Gary Trent Jr., G, Duke

Another Blue Devil in the first round – he shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range in college.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College

He's old compared to other prospects after three years of college, which could help him contribute early.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

Aaron Holiday, G, UCLA

There might not be a lot of playing time available, but Holiday is a nice backup to have.

21. Utah Jazz

Troy Brown, G, Oregon

Only 18, there's no telling how much bigger the 6-foot-7 wing will get. Showed potential as a two-way player.

22. Chicago Bulls

Kevin Huerter, G, Maryland

At 6-foot-7, his size and shooting ability make Huerter a good find later in the first round.

23. Indiana Pacers

Chandler Hutchinson, G/F, Boise State

After four seasons in college, Hutchinson is rising up draft boards.

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS

This young big will have a lot to prove after being forced to sit out last season by the NCAA.

25. Los Angeles Lakers

Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova

No matter what happens in free agency, the Lakers will welcome more 3-point shooting.

26. Philadelphia 76ers

Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova

With Joel Embiid's injury history, another big man is a must.

27. Boston Celtics

Moritz Wagner, F/C, Michigan

Shot 39.4 percent from 3-point range as a junior, his third consecutive season improving his accuracy.

28. Golden State Warriors

Shake Milton, G, SMU

Adding more depth on the wing is never a bad thing, and Milton was productive for the Mustangs.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, Villanova

Good value at the end of the first round for a team working to establish its new identity.

30. Atlanta Hawks

De'Anthony Melton, G, USC

Listed at 6-foot-3, but has the potential to be a scorer and elite defender.