Marvin Bagley's talent has the Kings excited. How his addition might impact the roster

Drafting forward Marvin Bagley III is the first move of the offseason for the Kings.

But as is the case for most bad teams, his selection Thursday does not address all the Kings' needs for next season and beyond.

That's not to say Bagley couldn't be a boost to a roster in need of an infusion of talent. Bagley's rebounding, ability to score and overall aggressive style of play should stand out on a team lacking in those areas. Poor rebounding, limited offensive threats in the frontcourt and a bad habit of lethargic effort plagued the team last season.

So what does Bagley mean for the rest of the roster and the Kings' offseason plans?

1. Don't assume the Kings will be unloading a bunch of their big men

Early indications are that the Kings do not plan to make a lot of deals to rid the roster of its stash of power forwards and centers.

The hope is that there's enough versatility in the bunch to experiment with lineups and play some of them together.

Also, given the Kings' desire to stay well under the salary cap next year, it might be prudent just to ride out the season instead of making deals that might require taking on salaries beyond this season.

Veterans Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos are each in the last year of their deals with the Kings. Willie Cauley-Stein will be a restricted free agent if the Kings make him a qualifying offer after the season.

That leaves Skal Labissiere, Harry Giles and Bagley as the least experienced of the bigs, with Giles and Bagley looking like Sacramento's long-term building blocks. Cauley-Stein could be in the mix for the future, too, but he'll need to show a lot more consistency to earn a long-term deal.

Same goes for Labissiere, who hasn't steady in his first two seasons and will have to play well to fend off Bagley and Giles for playing time.

2. Is Bagley really going to be a small forward?

No.

Well, not now.

When general manager Vlade Divac said Bagley (6-foot-11, 234 pounds) could play small forward, it didn't mean the Kings plan to make Bagley their small forward full-time.

However, the Kings believe that as Bagley's game develops — especially his outside shooting — playing Bagley as a small forward will be an option.

Bagley's athleticism stood out to the Kings, so they plan to get the most out of it and see how much Bagley can handle in the future.

3. So what happens at small forward?

The Kings have Justin Jackson coming off his rookie season, but that's not enough. The Kings need more size and depth on the wing and will look to free agency to find that and explore trades.

The Kings were too small on the wing most of last season, except when using players like Vince Carter at small forward. Jackson has the height at 6-foot-9, but he was lean and limitd in experience at the position.

That leaves the Kings with some guards who can moonlight at small forward. The Kings are waiting to hear if Garrett Temple will exercise his $8 million option to stay next season. The Kings still have Iman Shumpert on the roster, too. Both offer experience beyond what Jackson can provide.

The Kings could also play three-guard lineups with Bogdan Bogdanovic seeing time at the three. Buddy Hield at shooting guard.