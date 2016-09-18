The NFL returns to Los Angeles: Rams 9, Seahawks 3

The NFL was back in Los Angeles Sunday for the first time since Dec. 24, 1994 – the last day the Rams and Raiders played in Southern California. The Rams gave the announced crowd of 91,046 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum the gift of a victory, as they beat the Seattle Seahawks 9-3.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform in the L.A. Coliseum prior to the game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Members of the Rams huddle up prior to Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Former Ram Jackie Slater looks at his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust during the Rams Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence ceremony at halftime on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Rick Grantham, a Rams fan since 1959, waits for the team’s first game in Los Angeles since 1994.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Former Ram Marshall Faulk looks at his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust during the Rams Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence ceremony at halftime on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
The Rams mascot mingles with fans on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Fan Rick Ramos sports ram horns prior to the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Members of the Rams cheerleading team perform on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
LeBron James of the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers takes in the Rams-Seahawks game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
The Rams make their entrance at the L.A. Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree greets the crowd after the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 9-3 on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson flips a shovel pass on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
CeeLo Green sings the national anthem on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Danielle Robles, left, and Dominic Robles play cards in the parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
A fan walks the parking lot prior to the Rams-Seahawks game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
An announced crowd of 91,046 filled the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll signs autographs prior to the Rams-Seahawks game on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. Carroll formerly coached at USC.
Richard Vogel
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett makes a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill tries to tackle him on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kelvin Kuo
The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, right, pushes Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal in the second half. Zuerlein had three field goals in the 9-3 victory on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Members of the Rams celebrate after Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael fumbled on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher gestures to the fans after his team’s 9-3 win over Seattle on Sunday.
Jae Hong
The Associated Press