Raiders lead Rams, Chargers, 49ers in NFL rankings roundup

The Raiders’ road win against the Titans impressed enough pollsters to give Oakland a state-best average ranking of 15.2 according to the five polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports, The Associated Press).
Oakland’s 17-10 win over Tennessee helped the Raiders improve to 2-1, their best three-game to start a season since 2011.
Elsewhere the Rams showed the biggest increase of any California team with an average climb of 5.6 spots. They have an average ranking of 20.4 and peaked at 18 in USA Today and CBS Sports. Their 37-32 road win over the Buccaneers impressed all five polls.
The Chargers (23.0) dropped an average of 2.4 spots following their 26-22 road loss to the Colts. The Chargers did peak at 21 in ESPN and CBS Sports.
Which brings the weekly rankings roundup to the 49ers, who lost 37-18 to a Seahawks team that had scored just 15 points in its first two games. The polls noticed, and the 49ers ended Week 3 with an average ranking of 28.2, dropping an average of 4.4 spots. They were ranked 30th by ESPN and 29th by Bleacher Report.
Raiders
Average rank: 15.2
Average change: +1.8
High/low: 13/18
From ESPN (No. 14): “ … the Raiders' defense held the Titans to 10 points after allowing 69 points in Weeks 1-2 combined. A win and another impressive defensive performance against the 3-0 Ravens on Sunday could legitimize the Raiders as contenders.”
Rams
Average rank: 20.4
Average change: +5.6
High/low: 18/24
From ESPN (No. 24): “The Rams' two most recent 30-point games have been against the Buccaneers, so let's just chalk the Week 3 scoring outburst to having Tampa's number. If the Rams can put up points against the Cardinals in Arizona, then maybe we can start taking Case Keenum & Co. seriously.”
Chargers
Average rank: 23.0
Average change: -2.4
High/low: 21/24
From CBS Sports (No. 21): “At 1-2, they have lost two tough games on the road. They have the look of a team that will be a tough out every week for the opponent.”
49ers
Average rank: 28.2
Average change: -4.4
High/low: 26/30
From USA Today (No. 28): “Amazing fact – Blaine Gabbert’s streak of 12 consecutive games with a TD pass was the longest in the NFLentering Sunday. Was.”
