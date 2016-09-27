Raiders lead Rams, Chargers, 49ers in NFL rankings roundup

3:16 Current NFL players with ties to Sacramento area Pause

1:58 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses Huskies' 35-28 win at Arizona

0:45 Pete Carroll on Seahawks routing San Francisco

4:08 Russell Wilson describes his new knee injury from Seahawks' win over San Francisco

2:26 49ers at Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:38 Kelvin Benjamin's goal: To spark Carolina Panthers' offense

1:11 Cam Newton speaks about Panthers' 46-27 victory over the 49ers

2:14 Sights and sounds from Raiders pregame vs. Falcons

2:29 49ers at Panthers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:39 Cam Newton is moving on