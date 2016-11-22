Cowboys still on top of NFL power rankings after Week 11

1. DALLAS COWBOYS (9-1) Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 27-17 vs. Ravens. Next: vs. Redskins, Monday. ... Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass as Baltimore Ravens' linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) pressures in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Michael Ainsworth
The Associated Press
2. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-2-1) Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 26-15 vs. Eagles. Next: at Buccaneers. ... Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Nigel Bradham, left, after Wilson caught a pass from Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Seattle.
3. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-2) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 30-17 at 49ers. Next: at Jets.... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Nov. 20, 2016 in Santa Clara.
4. RAIDERS (8-2) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 27-20 vs. Texans. Next: vs. Panthers. ... Raiders defensive end Jihad Ward drags down Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Mexico City.
5. DENVER BRONCOS (7-3) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Bye. Next: vs, Chiefs. ... Broncos veteran guard Billy Turner carries a frozen turkey to a waiting recipient as Broncos players distribute Thanksgiving Day banquets in a box to homeless and low-income individuals, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Denver.
6. NEW YORK GIANTS (7-3) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 22-16 vs. Bears. Next: at Browns. ... Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass by the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
7. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (7-3) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Lost 19-17 vs. Buccaneers. Next: at Broncos. ... Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) jumps for a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah (38) during the first half of their NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Kansas City, Mo.
8. WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-3-1) Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 42-24 vs. Packers. Next: at Cowboys, Thursday. ... Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates running back Rob Kelley’s (32) touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Landover, Md.
9. ATLANTA FALCONS (6-4) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Bye. Next: vs. Cardinals. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn, walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Falcons lost 24-15.
10. DETROIT LIONS (6-4) Last week’s ranking: No. 12. Won 26-19 vs. Jaguars. Next: vs. Vikings, Thursday. ... Lions tight end Eric Ebron outruns Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith after a pass reception during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit.
31. 49ERS (1-9) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 30-17 vs. Patriots. Next: at Dolphins. ... 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks at the scoreboard after a turnover in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday Nov. 20, 2016 in Santa Clara.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-11) Last week's ranking: No. 32. Lost 24-9 vs. Steelers. Next: vs. Giants. ... Browns quarterback Cody Kessler (6) scrambles from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Cleveland. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Vikings; 12. Dolphins; 13t. Eagles; 13t. Texans; 15. Ravens; 16. Steelers; 17. Colts; 18. Bills; 19. Buccaneers; 20. Titans; 21. Cardinals; 22. Panthers; 23. Chargers; 24. Packers; 25. Saints; 26. Bengals; 27. Rams; 28. Jets; 29. Bears; 30. Jaguars.
