Football

November 29, 2016 9:21 PM

NFL 101: Lions, and Cowboys and Browns (oh, my)

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from Week 12:

▪ The Lions may be better late. Period.

▪ The Cowboys are so good, a division rival’s six-game winning streak hardly matters.

▪ New Orleans wasn’t much of a party city for the Rams’ defense.

▪ The Browns have yet to beat a team besides the 49ers since Oct. 11, 2015.

▪ Don’t turn off a Raiders game in the fourth quarter.

