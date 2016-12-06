Cowboys still lead AP power rankings

1. DALLAS COWBOYS (11-1) Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 17-15 at Vikings. Next: at Giants. ... Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings strong safety Andrew Sendejo during an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Minneapolis.
2. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 26-10 vs. Rams. Next: vs. Ravens. ... Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman before an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J.
3. RAIDERS (10-2) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 38-24 vs. Bills. Next: at Chiefs, Thursday. ... Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper scores a touchdown despite the efforts of Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevon Seymour during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Oakland.
4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-3) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 29-28 at Falcons. Next: vs. Raiders. ... Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Atlanta.
5. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-3-1) Last week’s ranking: 5. Won 40-7 vs. Panthers. Next: Packers. ... Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls carries against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Seattle.
6. DENVER BRONCOS (8-4) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 20-10 at Jaguars. Next: at Titans. ... Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (29) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Jacksonville, Fla.
7. DETROIT LIONS (8-4) Last week’s ranking: 9t. Won 28-13 at Saints. Next: vs. Bears. ... Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) is tripped by New Orleans Saints as cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in New Orleans.
8. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (7-5) Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 24-14 vs. Giants. Next: at Bills. ... Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) runs through a tackle by New York Giants free safety Andrew Adams (33) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
9. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-5) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Lost 29-28 vs. Chiefs. Next: Rams. ... Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (99) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Atlanta.
10. BALTIMORE RAVENS (7-5) – Last week’s ranking: 13. Won 38-6 vs. Dolphins. Next: at Patriots, Monday. ... Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Baltimore.
31. 49ERS (1-11) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 26-6 at Bears. Next: vs. Jets. ... 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) tries to run away from Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Chicago.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-12) Last week’s ranking: 32. Bye. Next: vs. Bengals. ... Empty seats remain in the stands in the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland.
