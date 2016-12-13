Patriots move atop AP power rankings

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-2) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 30-23 vs. Ravens. Next: at Broncos. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to Chris Hogan under pressure from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil (58) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Charles Krupa
The Associated Press
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (11-2) Last week’s ranking: 1. Lost 10-7 at Giants. Next: vs. Buccaneers. New York Giants defensive ends Olivier Vernon (54) and Romeo Okwara (78) tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun
The Associated Press
3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-3) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 21-13 vs. Raiders. Next: vs. Titans. Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West (35) scores a touchdown as offensive lineman Jah Reid (75) blocks Raiders safety Nate Allen (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
4. RAIDERS (10-3) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Lost 21-13 at Chiefs. Next: at Chargers. Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) carries the ball for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson (53) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
5. DETROIT LIONS (9-4) Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 20-17 vs. Bears. Next: at Giants. Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder (61), middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92), strong safety Rafael Bush (31) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
6. NEW YORK GIANTS (9-4) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 10-7 vs. Cowboys. Next: vs. Lions. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs past the Dallas Cowboys’ Barry Church (42) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun
The Associated Press
7. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-4-1) Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 38-10 at Packers. Next: vs. Rams. The Green Bay Packers’ Dean Lowry sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
Jeffrey Phelps
The Associated Press
8. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5) Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 27-20 at Bills. Next: at Bengals. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (26) is pursued by Buffalo Bills linebacker Zach Brown (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus
The Associated Press
9. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-5) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 42-14 vs. Rams. Next: vs. 49ers. Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman scores over Los Angeles Rams free safety Maurice Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
10. DENVER BRONCOS (8-5) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Lost 13-10 at Titans. Next: vs. Patriots. Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) gets past Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
James Kenney
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (1-12) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 23-17 (OT) vs. Jets. Next: at Falcons.San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) cannot catch a pass while defended by New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-13) Last week’s ranking: 32. Lost 23-10 vs. Bengals. Next: at Bills. Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III looks up after getting knocked to the ground after an incomplete pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Cleveland. THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Buccaneers; 12. Packers; 13. Redskins; 14. Ravens; 15. Dolphins; 16. Vikings; 17. Titans; 18. Texans; 19. Colts; 20. Bills; 21. Bengals; 22. Cardianls; 23. Panthers; 24/ Saints; 25. Chargers; 26. Eagles; 27. Jets; 28. Bears; 29. Rams; 30. Jaguars.
David Richard
The Associated Press