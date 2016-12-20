Patriots lead Cowboys, Raiders in AP's NFL power rankings

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (12-2) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 16-3 at Broncos. Next: vs. Jets, Saturday. ... Patriots running back Dion Lewis, top, is tackled by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Denver.
Jack Dempsey
The Associated Press
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (12-2) Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 26-20 vs. Buccaneers. Next: vs. Lions, Monday. ... Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, left, talks with the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott (21) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins
The Associated Press
3. RAIDERS (11-3) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 19-16 at Chargers. Next: vs. Colts, Saturday. ... Raiders quarterback Derek Carr runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego.
Alex Gallardo
The Associated Press
4. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Lost 19-17 vs. Titans. Next: vs. Broncos, Sunday. ... Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry, left, strips the ball from Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
5. NEW YORK GIANTS (10-4) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Won 17-6 vs. Lions. Next: at Eagles, Thursday. ... Giants quarterback Eli Manning leaves the field after an NFL football win over Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Bill Kostroun
The Associated Press
6. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4-1) Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 24-3 vs. Rams. Next: vs. Cardinals, Saturday. ... Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rolls out during an NFL football game against Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
7. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-5) Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 24-20 at Bengals. Next: vs. Ravens, Sunday. ... Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger directs his team during an NFL football game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
8. ATLANTA FALCONS (8-5) – Last week’s ranking: 9. Won 41-13 vs. 49ers. Next: at Panthers, Saturday. ... Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson finds open space during an NFL football game against the 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
9. DETROIT LIONS (9-5) Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 17-6 at Giants. Next: at Cowboys, Monday. ... Lions wide receiver Golden Tate catches a pass despite the efforts of Giants cornerback Eli Apple during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Seth Wenig
The Associated Press
10. GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-6) Last week’s ranking: 12. Won 30-27 at Bears. Next: vs. Vikings, Saturday. ... Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) picks up yards during an NFL football game against Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
The Associated Press
31. 49ERS (1-13) Last week’s ranking: 31. Lost 41-13 at Falcons. Next: at Rams, Saturday. ... 49ers coach Chip Kelly looks on during an NFL football game against Atlanta, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Atlanta.
Butch Dill
The Associated Press
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-14) Last week's ranking: 32. Lost 33-13 at Bills. Next: vs. Chargers, Saturday. ... Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. ... THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11t. Broncos; 11t. Dolphins; 13. Ravens; 14. Buccaneers; 15. Titans; 16. Texans; 17. Redskins; 18. Colts; 19t. Vikings; 19t. Bills; 21. Panthers; 22t. Bengals; 22t. Saints; 24. Cardinals; 25. Chargers; 26. Eagles; 27. Jets; 28. Bears; 29. Rams; 30. Jaguars.
Jeffrey T. Barnes
The Associated Press