Football

December 24, 2016 6:00 AM

Comparing QB Jake Browning’s prep, college sophomore years

By Jeff Caraska

jcaraska@sacbee.com

Former Folsom High standout Jake Browning is in his second season at Washington.

He’s helped lead the Huskies to a College Football Playoff game against top-seeded and defending champion Alabama (noon, Saturday, Dec. 31, ESPN).

Browning opened enough eyes around the country that his name was mentioned among possible Heisman Trophy candidates.

Opening eyes, and putting up big numbers is nothing new for Browning, a two-time Player of the Year for The Bee, who passed for 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns in three seasons, including throwing 10 touchdown passes in his first varsity game in 2012.

Below is a comparison of Browning’s sophomore stats for Folsom, and his stats in his second season for Washington.

Statistics

Folsom 2012

Washington 2016

Pass attempts

605

353

Completions

391

223

Yards

5,248

3,380

Yards per game

349.9

260

Completion pct.

.646

.632

TDs/Int.

63/16

42/7

Longest completion

78

75

Most yards in a game

689 (vs. Woodcreek, 8-24)

378

Most touchdowns in a game

10 (vs. Woodcreek, 8-24)

6 (vs. Oregon, 10-8, Cal, 11-5)

Yards per attempt

8.7

9.6

W-L record

14-1

12-1

Related content

Football

Comments

 

Videos

49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

View more video

Sports Videos