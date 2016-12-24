Comparing QB Jake Browning’s prep, college sophomore years

Former Folsom High standout Jake Browning is in his second season at Washington.
Jake Browning on Alabama: "They’re good, but you can’t let a good team get you away from what got you there." https://t.co/QCZvOweD92 pic.twitter.com/ipVeE3o53O— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 18, 2016
He’s helped lead the Huskies to a College Football Playoff game against top-seeded and defending champion Alabama (noon, Saturday, Dec. 31, ESPN).
Browning opened enough eyes around the country that his name was mentioned among possible Heisman Trophy candidates.
Opening eyes, and putting up big numbers is nothing new for Browning, a two-time Player of the Year for The Bee, who passed for 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns in three seasons, including throwing 10 touchdown passes in his first varsity game in 2012.
Below is a comparison of Browning’s sophomore stats for Folsom, and his stats in his second season for Washington.
Statistics
Folsom 2012
Washington 2016
Pass attempts
605
353
Completions
391
223
Yards
5,248
3,380
Yards per game
349.9
260
Completion pct.
.646
.632
TDs/Int.
63/16
42/7
Longest completion
78
75
Most yards in a game
689 (vs. Woodcreek, 8-24)
378
Most touchdowns in a game
10 (vs. Woodcreek, 8-24)
6 (vs. Oregon, 10-8, Cal, 11-5)
Yards per attempt
8.7
9.6
W-L record
14-1
12-1
