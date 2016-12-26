Colts linebacker says ‘no intent’ to harm Carr

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Trent Cole felt very badly about Derek Carr’s injury.
“There was no intent,” Cole told Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel after the Oakland Raiders’ 33-25 victory at the Coliseum on Saturday.
Cole didn’t know about the severity of Carr’s injury until Doyel informed Cole his right fibula is broken.
#Raiders LT Donald Penn taking Derek Carr's injury personally. "I'm mad at myself. I ain't never got a quarterback hurt in my whole career." pic.twitter.com/bSxdZC4Maw— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 25, 2016
Doyle described Cole looking at him and looking away saying “there was no … “ he wrote, “and again I’m interrupting him, saying he doesn’t need to say that.”
Carr was carted off the sideline and had X-rays, revealing a break.
The surgery is expected to be Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carr’s recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.
That timetable would take Carr out of the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 5 in Houston, should the Raiders get that far.
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Saturday the plan was for Carr to have surgery on Christmas. The team wanted the best doctors available for the surgery on Christmas, but had to wait until Tuesday.
Backup quarterback Matt McGloin, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, will start against the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s regular-season finale. The Raiders need a win or a Kansas City Chiefs loss to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Carr was injured early in the fourth quarter when Cole beat left tackle Donald Penn on second and 18, lunged toward Carr from the grass and tackled him around the waist to his ankle.
Carr repeatedly told players around him, “It’s broken.”
“There was no intent,” Cole said again, as Doyel notes in his column.
“I’m walking away when I hear him again, his tired voice carrying in a quiet locker room,” Doyel wrote.
Del Rio said Monday he’s talked to Carr and said his spirits are excellent.
“Very positive young man,” he said. “He’s all about the team and being there for the team. Wishing us the best and he’ll be back as soon as he can to be there vocally for us.”
Comments