Patriots, Cowboys lead AP's NFL power rankings

1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2) – Last week’s ranking: 1. Won 41-3 vs. Jets. Next: at Dolphins. ... Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches a pass against the New York Jets during the an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
2. DALLAS COWBOYS (13-2) – Last week’s ranking: 2. Won 42-21 vs. Lions. Next: at Eagles. ... Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten, as the Detroit Lions’ DeAndre Levy (54) defends during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) – Last week’s ranking: 4. Won 33-10 vs. Broncos. Next: at Chargers. ... Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) vaults over Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Mo.
4. RAIDERS (12-3) – Last week’s ranking: 3. Won 33-25 vs. Colts. Next: at Broncos. ... Raiders quarterback Derek Carr remains on the field with an injury during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Carr suffered a broken leg.
5. ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5) – Last week’s ranking: 8. Won 33-16 at Panthers. Next: vs. Saints. ... Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C.
6. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (10-5) – Last week’s ranking: 7. Won 31-27 vs. Ravens. Next: vs. Browns. ... Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) begins to celebrate with Eli Rogers (17) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
7. NEW YORK GIANTS (10-5) – Last week’s ranking: 5. Lost 24-19 at Eagles. Next: at Redskins. ... Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes during an NFL football game against the Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.
8. GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6) – Last week’s ranking: 10. Won 38-25 vs. Vikings. Next: at Lions. ... Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson catches a pass with the Minnesota Vikings’ Andrew Sendejo defending during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1) – Last week’s ranking: 6. Lost 34-31 vs. Cardinals. Next: at 49ers. ... Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka, left, and Arizona Cardinals free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) react after Hauschka missed a point after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
10. MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) – Last week’s ranking: 11. Won 34-31 (OT) at Bills. Next: vs. Patriots. ... Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) runs for a long gain against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
31. 49ERS (2-13) Last week’s ranking: 31. Won 22-21 at Rams. Next: vs. Seattle. ... 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick dives into the end zone for a two point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.
32. CLEVELAND BROWNS (1-14) Last week's ranking: 32. Won 20-17 vs. Chargers. Next: at Steelers. ... Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) tries to get past San Diego Chargers free safety Dwight Lowery (20) during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Cleveland. ... THE REST OF THE RANKINGS: 11. Lions; 12. Ravens; 13. Texans; 14. Redskins; 15. Broncos; 16. Buccaneers; 17. Titans; 18. Colts; 19. Saints; 20. Bills; 21. Cardinals; 22. Vikings; 23. Panthers; 24. Eagles; 25. Bengals; 26. Chargers; 27. Jaguars; 28. Jets; 29. Bears; 30. Rams.
