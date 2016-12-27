Carr goes down, and so do Raiders in NFL power rankings roundup

When Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s 33-25 win over the Colts, Oakland’s hopes for a long playoff run were carted off the field with him.
The Raiders are headed to the playoffs, but Carr, his optimism for a quick recovery aside, will not be an on-field factor.
Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016
The loss of Carr had a big impact on the Raiders’ standing in three of the five polls sampled here (ESPN, Bleacher Report, USA Today, CBS Sports and The Associated Press). They dropped an average of more than three places to 6.8.
Taking in consideration the Raiders’ fortunes going forward, they dropped a total of 17 spots in the power rankings posted by Bleacher Report, USA Today and CBS Sports.
Meanwhile, the 49ers’ first win allowed them to rise .4 to an average ranking of 30.6. California’s other NFL teams, the Chargers (25.8) and Rams (29.8) remain mired in the power rankings basement as well.
Sorting the data:
Raiders
Average rank: 6.8
Average change: -3.6
High/low: 4/9
From USA Today (No. 11): “Their future seems as bright as the Las Vegas Strip at midnight. It’s just a shame Derek Carr’s injury prevents a grand finale in Oakland.”
Chargers
Average rank: 25.8
Average change: -1.0
High/low: 25/26
From ESPN (No. 26): “In a season defined by blown fourth-quarter leads, the Chargers didn’t even hold a lead in the fourth quarter against the previously winless Browns. Ouch.”
Rams
Average rank: 29.8
Average change: -1.6
High/low: 28/31
From ESPN (No. 31): “Jared Goff is 0-6 as a starter this season. Johnny Manziel (2014) is the only first-round rookie QB to go winless with multiple starts since 1995. ”
49ers
Average rank: 30.6
Average change: +0.4
High/low: 30/31
From USA Today (No. 31): “Here’s one of the season’s stranger statistics – San Francisco has as many divisional victories (2) as the NFC West champion Seahawks.”
