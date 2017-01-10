Clemson defense key to turnaround win over Alabama

Clemson won its first national title Monday, defeating previously unbeaten Alabama 35-31 with a furious, 21-point fourth-quarter comeback.
Damn, someone changed the Hollywood sign again. Smh pic.twitter.com/NoddCMDbOx— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 10, 2017
Just about a year ago, Alabama won the title, outscoring Clemson in the fourth quarter for a 45-40 victory.
So what was the difference between Alabama-Clemson I and Alabama-Clemson II? A year ago, the Crimson Tide converted 50 percent of its third-down plays. Monday, it was successful on just 13 percent of those plays.
The Play pic.twitter.com/qLrw7Uywk3— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 10, 2017
A year ago, Clemson put up more total yards (550) than it did this season (511), but getting those defensive stops (and forcing a season-high 10 Alabama punts) was critical.
Individually, Clemson quarterback enjoyed another big game against Alabama. He threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns Monday. A year ago, he threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Hunter Renfrow caught seven passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns last year, and had 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns Monday.
Alabama’s O.J. Howard had five catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns last year. He had four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown Monday.
Here’s a look at the basic team stats from both games, side by side:
2016
2017
Alabama
Clemson
Alabama
Clemson
Points
45
40
31
35
First downs
18
31
16
31
Third down efficiency
9-18
6-14
2-15
7-18
Fourth down efficiency
0-0
0-0
1-1
0-1
Total yards
473
550
376
511
Passing yards
335
405
155
420
Comp-Att
16-25
30-47
14-32
36-57
Interceptions
0
1
0
0
Rushing yards
138
145
221
91
Attempts
46
38
34
42
Yards per rush
3.0
3.8
6.5
2.2
Penalties
2-21
4-27
9-82
3-35
Fumbles lost
0
0
0
2
Possession
29:52
29:11
25:16
34:44
Comments