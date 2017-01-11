With the 2nd pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the 49ers select ... ?

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama: the 49ers couldn’t go wrong with Allen, who ranks in the top five of most draft boards and is ticketed for stardom. ... USC quarterback Max Browne is sacked by Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 3, 2016.
Tony Gutierrez
Myles Garrett, DL, Texas A&M: The consensus No. 1 pick in this year’s draft could land in San Francisco if the Browns elect to pass on Garrett and make another attempt to grab their quarterback of the future. Stranger things have happened. ... Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston. Kansas State won the game, 33-28.
Eric Christian Smith
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: If the Browns don’t punt on Garrett, the 49ers could turn to the mobile, strong-armed Kizer as the cornerstone of their rebuilding plan. ... Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in South Bend, Ind.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: Trubisky has all the intangibles – size, a strong arm and athletic ability at a position that demands it more than ever – though there are concerns with his mechanics. ... Quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes before an NCAA college football game against James Madison on Sept. 17, 2016, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Gerry Broome
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up passed for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns this season. His athleticism reminds many of Vince Young, but there are questions regarding accuracy and whether his game translates to the NFL. .... Clemson’s Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of the national championship game against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: Williams, the top-rated wide receiver in this year’s draft, came up big in Clemson’s victory over Alabama in the national championship game and will be a huge grab for any team starving for an offensive playmaker capable of making an immediate impact. ... Clemson’s Mike Williams warms up before the national championship game against Alabama on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennesee: Barnett is a pass-rushing beast who will cause nightmares for NFL quarterbacks from the word go. ... Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett (9) plays against Florida in an NCAA college football game, in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 24, 2016.
Wade Payne
Jamal Adams, S, LSU: Adams isn’t likely to land in San Francisco, but the blue-chip safety won’t be available for long after the 49ers have made their first-round selection. ... Louisville wide receiver James Quick (17) is stopped by LSU safety Jamal Adams (33) after a reception during the first half of the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
John Raoux
