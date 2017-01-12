Social media pokes fun at relocated Chargers and their new logo

The San Diego Chargers ceased to exist after 56 seasons on Thursday when the NFL team announced it is moving to Los Angeles, joining the relocated Rams to give the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time since 1994.
While San Diego fans lamented the loss of their beloved Bolts, social media had a field day with the team’s move, particularly with its redesigned logo.
Here’s a sampling of the hits the franchise has taken on Twitter:
The new Chargers logo be like... pic.twitter.com/uRHPukuMy3— Athlete Advisory™ (@AthleteAdvisory) January 12, 2017
LA already kicking out the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/Ot74FhnCHN— Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) January 13, 2017
The official logo of the Los Angeles Chargers: pic.twitter.com/VRR7mwnxEb— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 12, 2017
.@ColinCowherd on Chargers moving to LA: "No respect to [San Diego] at all. It's outrageous. It's gross. It's demeaning. It's awful." pic.twitter.com/DebFsfotSu— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 12, 2017
They're McDonald's. We're McDowell's. We don't have sesame seeds on our buns. #Chargers (h/t @jinde) pic.twitter.com/3YHKysrZK5— Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 12, 2017
Congratulations, @Chargers pic.twitter.com/CuYsmpDBVc— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 12, 2017
RT if you think this should be the new Los Angeles Chargers logo. pic.twitter.com/BDYC5X4Mb0— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) January 12, 2017
@Chargers Who designed your new logo??? pic.twitter.com/Fx6fCdonkD— Cynthia Lysen (@fiat_light) January 12, 2017
Exclusive look at the other logo LA @Chargers were considering pic.twitter.com/xABETDzqpm— Chris Hassel (@hasselESPN) January 12, 2017
BREAKING: Los Angeles residents have announced they are all moving to San Diego to get away from the Chargers and the Rams— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 12, 2017
#Chargers make it official, bolt to Los Angeles https://t.co/XbJ6KpXXzI #RAIDERNATION #NFL pic.twitter.com/McScUJxg6l— Raider Nation UK (@RAIDERNATlON) January 13, 2017
Could have been worse #Chargers fans..or is this better? lol #ChargersToLA pic.twitter.com/L1YngndL0y— Russell Kealoha (@Russell_Kealoha) January 13, 2017
A representative crowd shot from the Chargers golden era in LA: pic.twitter.com/SOR3lF1WoZ— Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) January 12, 2017
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars Twitter Account comment on the Los Angeles Chargers "Logo" ... #Savage pic.twitter.com/fDCPQ9QUVg— Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) January 12, 2017
Bummed. @Chargers pic.twitter.com/aYmoxHjITY— JAIME (@ptvjaime) January 12, 2017
Compiled by Stu Rosenberg
