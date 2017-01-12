Football

January 12, 2017 6:27 PM

Social media pokes fun at relocated Chargers and their new logo

Bee Sports staff

The San Diego Chargers ceased to exist after 56 seasons on Thursday when the NFL team announced it is moving to Los Angeles, joining the relocated Rams to give the nation’s second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time since 1994.

While San Diego fans lamented the loss of their beloved Bolts, social media had a field day with the team’s move, particularly with its redesigned logo.

Here’s a sampling of the hits the franchise has taken on Twitter:

Compiled by Stu Rosenberg

Related content

Football

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

View more video

Sports Videos