January 14, 2017 10:38 PM

Crunching numbers from Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff games

By Jeff Caraska

Behind the box scores of the AFC and NFC divisional games Saturday:

2: Interceptions thrown by the Patriots’ Tom Brady in 38 attempts against the Texans.

2: Interceptions thrown by the Patriots’ Brady in 432 regular-season attempts.

3: Touchdowns by the Patriots’ Dion Lewis (pass reception, kickoff return, run)

3: Converted third downs by the Texans in 16 attempts (19 percent, the lowest of any team Saturday).

5: Combined interceptions thrown by the Patriots and Texans.

6: Consecutive AFC championship games reached by the Patriots.

19: Points by the Falcons in the second quarter, the most by any team in any one quarter Saturday.

19: Unanswered points allowed by the Seahawks following their 10-7 second-quarter lead.

19: Seconds it took the Seahawks to score its final touchdown after the Falcons’ final touchdown.

28: Total first downs by the Falcons.

32: NFL teams that regularly practice tip drills.

54: Total offensive plays by the Seahawks, the fewest of any team Saturday.

104: Rushing yards by the Texans, the most of any team Saturday.

137: Receiving yards by the Patriots’ Julian Edelman, the most of any receiver on Saturday. He had the most receptions (8) of any receiver as well.

194: Return yards by the Seahawks’ Devin Hester.

422: Total yards by the Falcons.

