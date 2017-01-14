Crunching numbers from Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff games

Behind the box scores of the AFC and NFC divisional games Saturday:
2: Interceptions thrown by the Patriots’ Tom Brady in 38 attempts against the Texans.
Jadeveon Clowney likes football, long walks on the beach and destroying Michigan players. https://t.co/4A6gBHzWA1 pic.twitter.com/xIkirSpxUP— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 15, 2017
2: Interceptions thrown by the Patriots’ Brady in 432 regular-season attempts.
3: Touchdowns by the Patriots’ Dion Lewis (pass reception, kickoff return, run)
Dion Lewis is the 1st player in the SB era w/a rushing, receiving, & kick return TD in a playoff game. #HOUvsNE https://t.co/aeIzganHF7— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 15, 2017
3: Converted third downs by the Texans in 16 attempts (19 percent, the lowest of any team Saturday).
5: Combined interceptions thrown by the Patriots and Texans.
6: Consecutive AFC championship games reached by the Patriots.
19: Points by the Falcons in the second quarter, the most by any team in any one quarter Saturday.
Matty Ice.@Teco_Raww.— Von (@espartana89) January 15, 2017
Six.@AtlantaFalcons have a 9-pt lead! #RiseUp #SEAvsATL https://t.co/WO985J67vY by #quiquegaray via @c0nvey
19: Unanswered points allowed by the Seahawks following their 10-7 second-quarter lead.
19: Seconds it took the Seahawks to score its final touchdown after the Falcons’ final touchdown.
28: Total first downs by the Falcons.
32: NFL teams that regularly practice tip drills.
54: Total offensive plays by the Seahawks, the fewest of any team Saturday.
104: Rushing yards by the Texans, the most of any team Saturday.
137: Receiving yards by the Patriots’ Julian Edelman, the most of any receiver on Saturday. He had the most receptions (8) of any receiver as well.
194: Return yards by the Seahawks’ Devin Hester.
422: Total yards by the Falcons.
