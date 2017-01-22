NFL conference championship games by the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games:
0: Games left in the Georgia Dome, home of the Atlanta Falcons since 1992. It will be demolished and replaced with Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
0: Points scored by the Green Bay Packers in the first half of Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Falcons, who led 24-0 at the break.
2: Conference championships won by the Falcons, including Sunday’s victory over the Packers. The Falcons also won the NFC title game in the 1998-99 season.
3: Conference title games in which New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had at least 300 passing yards, tying Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.
4: Players with four TD passes and a rushing TD in the same playoff game.
7: Super Bowl appearances for Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. They reached the NFL’s title game with a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9: Super Bowl bids for the New England Patriots, who are 4-4 in their previous games. This sets a record for most appearances.
9: Postseason games with three touchdown passes for Brady. The mark ties Joe Montana for the most all time.
16: Conference championship appearances for the Steelers, an NFL record. This was the 13th for the Patriots, which ranks second.
24: Playoff victories for Brady, extending his record.
47: Rushing yards for the Patriots’ LeGarrette Blount. This was the highest total in both games.
59: Opening over/under set Sunday night by bookies for Super Bowl LI, the highest ever.
65: Combined points in the NFC championship, one short of the record. The 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-28 in the 1994-95 season.
180: Receiving yards for Patriots wideout Chris Hogan. He set the record for most in a playoff game by an undrafted player (Denver’s Steve Watson had 177 in the 1984-85 season).
180: Receiving yards for Falcons wideout Julio Jones. He was 12 yards short of tying the NFC championship record by Dallas’ Michael Irvin, who had 192 in the 1994-95 season.
392: Passing yards for Ryan, tops among the four starting quarterbacks Sunday.
