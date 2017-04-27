NFL mock draft roundup: A look at who analysts have 49ers, Raiders taking

Are you ready for some football?
Unfortunately, the hitting, scoring and play-making are still months away, but fans can still get a taste of the NFL now because today is draft day.
The first round kicks off at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia, the first time the city has hosted the event since 1961.
Over the past few months, NFL analysts across the country have made their predictions, some of them several times over.
Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall by the 49ers, garnering 16 nods from the 28 analysts sampled. Seven different players made the list.
As for the Raiders, who have the 24th pick, the votes were a bit more spread out, but Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis led the way with six selections. In all, 14 players were listed.
Here’s a final look at those predictions:
Matt Barrows, The Bee
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (Insider)
April 19
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
Todd McShay, ESPN (Insider)
April 12
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
ESPN’s NFL Nation
April 25
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
April 25
2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Charley Casserly, NFL.com
April 24
2. 49ers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
24. Raiders: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
April 11
2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
April 21
2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
April 21
2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
Chris Burke and Emily Kaplan, Sports Illustrated
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
21. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU*
* In trade with Detroit Lions, Raiders moved up three spots
Rob Rang, CBS Sports
April 24
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Dane Brugler, CBS Sports
April 24
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
April 17
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
April 19
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
April 17
2. 49ers: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
April 20
2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Takkarist McKinley, DL, UCLA
Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
April 26
2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Tank Williams, Yahoo Sports
April 26
2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Eddie Brown, U-T San Diego
April 26
2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
21. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Danny Kelly, The Ringer
April 26
2. 49ers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
24. Raiders: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
Chris Simms, Bleacher Report
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Charles Harris, LB, Missouri
Peter Schrager, Fox Sports
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
Nick Klopsis, Newsday
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: John Ross, WR, Washington
Evan Silva, Rotoworld
April 24
2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
Walter Cherepinsky, walterfootball.com
April 26
2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Draft Tek
April 26
2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
