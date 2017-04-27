Football

April 27, 2017 6:00 AM

NFL mock draft roundup: A look at who analysts have 49ers, Raiders taking

Are you ready for some football?

Unfortunately, the hitting, scoring and play-making are still months away, but fans can still get a taste of the NFL now because today is draft day.

The first round kicks off at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia, the first time the city has hosted the event since 1961.

Over the past few months, NFL analysts across the country have made their predictions, some of them several times over.

Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall by the 49ers, garnering 16 nods from the 28 analysts sampled. Seven different players made the list.

As for the Raiders, who have the 24th pick, the votes were a bit more spread out, but Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis led the way with six selections. In all, 14 players were listed.

Here’s a final look at those predictions:

Matt Barrows, The Bee

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (Insider)

April 19

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

Todd McShay, ESPN (Insider)

April 12

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

ESPN’s NFL Nation

April 25

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

April 25

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Charley Casserly, NFL.com

April 24

2. 49ers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

24. Raiders: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

April 11

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

April 21

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

April 21

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

Chris Burke and Emily Kaplan, Sports Illustrated

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

21. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU*

* In trade with Detroit Lions, Raiders moved up three spots

Rob Rang, CBS Sports

April 24

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Dane Brugler, CBS Sports

April 24

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

April 17

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

April 19

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

April 17

2. 49ers: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

April 20

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Takkarist McKinley, DL, UCLA

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

April 26

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Tank Williams, Yahoo Sports

April 26

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Eddie Brown, U-T San Diego

April 26

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

21. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

April 26

2. 49ers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Chris Simms, Bleacher Report

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Charles Harris, LB, Missouri

Peter Schrager, Fox Sports

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

Nick Klopsis, Newsday

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: John Ross, WR, Washington

Evan Silva, Rotoworld

April 24

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Walter Cherepinsky, walterfootball.com

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Draft Tek

April 26

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

