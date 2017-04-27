NFL mock draft roundup: A look at who analysts have 49ers, Raiders taking

Are you ready for some football?

Unfortunately, the hitting, scoring and play-making are still months away, but fans can still get a taste of the NFL now because today is draft day.

The first round kicks off at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia, the first time the city has hosted the event since 1961.

Over the past few months, NFL analysts across the country have made their predictions, some of them several times over.

Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall by the 49ers, garnering 16 nods from the 28 analysts sampled. Seven different players made the list.

As for the Raiders, who have the 24th pick, the votes were a bit more spread out, but Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis led the way with six selections. In all, 14 players were listed.

Here’s a final look at those predictions:

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

April 19

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

April 12

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

April 25

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

April 25

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Jamal Adams at No. 2

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

April 24

2. 49ers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

24. Raiders: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2

April 11

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

April 21

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2

April 21

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

21. Raiders: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU*

* In trade with Detroit Lions, Raiders moved up three spots

April 24

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

April 24

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

April 17

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

April 19

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

April 17

2. 49ers: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

April 20

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Takkarist McKinley, DL, UCLA

April 26

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

April 26

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

April 26

2. 49ers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

21. Raiders: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

April 26

2. 49ers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Charles Harris, LB, Missouri

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: John Ross, WR, Washington

April 24

2. 49ers: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

April 26

2. 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

24. Raiders: Kevin King, CB, Washington

April 26

2. 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

24. Raiders: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida