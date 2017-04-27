Football

April 27, 2017 1:40 PM

Ready for the NFL draft? Here’s where to watch, listen and get plenty of background

By Brian Blomster

OK, it’s not the Super Bowl. But in terms of a single day that tends to enrapture football fans, Day 1 of the NFL draft is right up there.

Sports television programming revolves around it, publications look to it to drive reader engagement, and teams bet their futures on it.

The draft runs Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia. The first round will be Thursday, rounds 2-3 Saturday and rounds 4-7 on Sunday.

With that, we present the things you need to know about the draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. From where to follow the action to who the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will look to as their future cornerstones, to what talented players from the Sacramento region could take the big step from college to the NFL, here ‘s what’s happening.

WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN

On TV: ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. First-round coverage 5 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday.

Live streaming: nfl.com.

On radio: ESPN AM 1320.

DRAFT ORDER

▪  NFL draft tracker

▪  Draft order, all seven rounds (subject to change from trades)

49ers picks

First round: No. 2, Second round: No. 34, Third round: No. 66, Fourth round: No. 109, Fourth round: No. 143, Fifth round: No. 146, Fifth round: No. 161, Sixth round: No. 186, Sixth round: No. 202, Seventh round: No. 219

Raiders picks

First round: No. 24, Second round: No. 56, Third round: No. 88, Fourth round: No. 130, Fifth round: No. 168, Sixth round: No. 208, Seventh round: No. 242, Seventh round: No. 244

PREVIEWS, OTHER COVERAGE

49ers/Raiders/NFL

▪  Matt Barrows’ 2017 NFL mock draft: It’s anybody’s guess after Browns pick

▪  49ers draft crush: And the winner is ...

SOLOMON
Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas (90) could be the 49ers’ top pick.
Marcio Jose Sanchez

▪  49ers’ biggest needs entering 2017 NFL Draft

▪  49ers’ Lynch on first-ever draft: ‘You can’t play scared’

▪  NFL mock draft roundup: A look at who analysts have 49ers, Raiders taking

▪  Raiders will likely get defensive with 24th pick of NFL draft

Video

▪  49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders

▪  A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks

▪  Terrific and terrible No. 2 overall picks of last 20 NFL drafts

▪  On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves

▪  Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

Sacramento area

▪  A look at former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

▪  Diverse background makes Ahkello Witherspoon intriguing draft prospect for 49ers, others

▪  Placer County’s Big Eddie ready to tackle NFL draft

▪  Photos of former Sacramento-area high school stars entering NFL draft

Video

▪  Meet four Sacramento-area football players in the NFL combine

▪  Video: Sacramento prep products excel in college competition

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, 2017. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Here, he analyzes Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Jamal Adams at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, 2017. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Here, he analyzes LSU safety Jamal Adams.

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Today, he analyzes Stanford Ohio State safety Malik Hooker.

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Today, he analyzes North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Patty Couse-Baker The Sacramento Bee

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2

The San Francisco 49ers have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday, April 27-30, 2017. The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows is breaking down the top five possibilities for the 49ers' top pick. Today, he analyzes LSU running back Leonard Fournette.

Patty Couse-Baker The Sacramento Bee

