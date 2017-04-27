Ready for the NFL draft? Here’s where to watch, listen and get plenty of background

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2 Pause 0:56 Watch 49ers defenders at their first minicamp 1:16 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 1:09 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Jamal Adams at No. 2 1:17 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2 1:29 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2 1:54 A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks 0:41 Tom Rathman going into 49ers hall of fame 1:07 49ers NFL Draft preview: Team with many needs could target top defenders 2:38 White House unveils President Trump's tax reform plan Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

With the second pick in the April 27-29 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have multiple needs that could be addressed. Here is who they might pick in the first round, as well as names to look for in later rounds. Eric Garland and Matt Barrows McClatchy