Ready for the NFL draft? Here’s where to watch, listen and get plenty of background

OK, it’s not the Super Bowl. But in terms of a single day that tends to enrapture football fans, Day 1 of the NFL draft is right up there.
Sports television programming revolves around it, publications look to it to drive reader engagement, and teams bet their futures on it.
The draft runs Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia. The first round will be Thursday, rounds 2-3 Saturday and rounds 4-7 on Sunday.
With that, we present the things you need to know about the draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. From where to follow the action to who the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders will look to as their future cornerstones, to what talented players from the Sacramento region could take the big step from college to the NFL, here ‘s what’s happening.
WHERE TO WATCH / LISTEN
On TV: ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. First-round coverage 5 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. Sunday.
Live streaming: nfl.com.
On radio: ESPN AM 1320.
DRAFT ORDER
▪ Draft order, all seven rounds (subject to change from trades)
49ers picks
First round: No. 2, Second round: No. 34, Third round: No. 66, Fourth round: No. 109, Fourth round: No. 143, Fifth round: No. 146, Fifth round: No. 161, Sixth round: No. 186, Sixth round: No. 202, Seventh round: No. 219
Raiders picks
First round: No. 24, Second round: No. 56, Third round: No. 88, Fourth round: No. 130, Fifth round: No. 168, Sixth round: No. 208, Seventh round: No. 242, Seventh round: No. 244
