From Myles Garrett to Ryan Ramczyk: The full first round of the 2017 NFL draft

FIRST-ROUND SELECTIONS

1. CLEVELAND

Myles Garrett, LB, Texas A&M

2. CHICAGO

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. 49ERS

Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

4. JACKSONVILLE

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. TENNESSEE

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

6. N.Y. JETS

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. L.A. CHARGERS

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

8. CAROLINA

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

9. CINCINNATI

John Ross, WR, Washington

10. KANSAS CITY

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech

11. NEW ORLEANS

Marshawn Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. HOUSTON

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. ARIZONA

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

14. PHILADELPHIA

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

15. INDIANAPOLIS

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

16. BALTIMORE

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

17. WASHINGTON

Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

18. TENNESSEE

Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

19. TAMPA BAY

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

20. DENVER

Garett Boles, OT, Alabama

21. DETROIT

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. MIAMI

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

23. N.Y. GIANTS

Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi

24. RAIDERS

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

25. CLEVELAND

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

26. ATLANTA

Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA

27. BUFFALO

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

28. DALLAS

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

29. CLEVELAND

David Njoku, TE, Miami

30. PITTSBURGH

T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

31. 49ERS

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

32. NEW ORLEANS

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

FIRST-ROUND TRADES

▪ The 49ers traded the second overall to the Chicago Bears for the No. 3 pick, No. 67 pick, No. 111 pick and a 2018 third-round pick.

▪ The Los Angeles Rams traded No. 5 pick to the Tennessee Titans as part of last year’s draft-day deal to select Jared Goff.

▪ The Buffalo Bills traded their No. 10 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for their No. 27 pick, No. 91 pick, and a 2018 first-round pick

▪ The Philadelphia Eagles traded their No. 12 pick to the Cleveland Browns as part of last year’s draft-day deal for Carson Wentz.

▪ The Cleveland Browns traded thier No. 12 pick to the Houston Texans for their No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-round selection.

▪ The Minnesota Vikings traded their No. 14 pick last September to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford.

▪ The Seattle Seahawks traded their No. 26 pick to the Atlanta Falcons for No. 31 pick, No. 95 pick and No. 249 pick.

▪ The Seattle Seahawks traded their No. 31 pick to the 49ers for San Francisco’s 34th and 111th picks.

▪ The New England Patriots traded their No. 32 pick to the New Orleans Saints for Brandin Cooks in March.

Previous No. 1 picks

Since 2000 draft

2017: Myles Garrett, LB, Texas A&M

2016: Jared Goff, L.A. Rams, QB, Cal

2015: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State

2014: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, DE, South Carolina

2013: Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan

2012: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford

2011: Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn

2010: Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB, Oklahoma

2009: Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia

2008: Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan

2007: JaMarcus Russell, Raiders, QB, LSU

2006: Mario Williams, Houston, DE, N.C. State

2005: Alex Smith, 49ers, QB, Utah

2004: Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi

2003: Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, USC

2002: David Carr, Houston, QB, Fresno State

2001: Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech

2000: Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State