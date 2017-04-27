From Myles Garrett to Ryan Ramczyk: The full first round of the 2017 NFL draft

FIRST-ROUND SELECTIONS
1. CLEVELAND
Myles Garrett, LB, Texas A&M
2. CHICAGO
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
3. 49ERS
Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
4. JACKSONVILLE
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. TENNESSEE
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
6. N.Y. JETS
Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. L.A. CHARGERS
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. CAROLINA
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. CINCINNATI
John Ross, WR, Washington
10. KANSAS CITY
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
11. NEW ORLEANS
Marshawn Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. HOUSTON
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
13. ARIZONA
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
14. PHILADELPHIA
Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
15. INDIANAPOLIS
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
16. BALTIMORE
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
17. WASHINGTON
Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
18. TENNESSEE
Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
19. TAMPA BAY
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
20. DENVER
Garett Boles, OT, Alabama
21. DETROIT
Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
22. MIAMI
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
23. N.Y. GIANTS
Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi
24. RAIDERS
Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
25. CLEVELAND
Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
26. ATLANTA
Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
27. BUFFALO
Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
28. DALLAS
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
29. CLEVELAND
David Njoku, TE, Miami
30. PITTSBURGH
T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
31. 49ERS
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
32. NEW ORLEANS
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
FIRST-ROUND TRADES
▪ The 49ers traded the second overall to the Chicago Bears for the No. 3 pick, No. 67 pick, No. 111 pick and a 2018 third-round pick.
▪ The Los Angeles Rams traded No. 5 pick to the Tennessee Titans as part of last year’s draft-day deal to select Jared Goff.
▪ The Buffalo Bills traded their No. 10 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for their No. 27 pick, No. 91 pick, and a 2018 first-round pick
▪ The Philadelphia Eagles traded their No. 12 pick to the Cleveland Browns as part of last year’s draft-day deal for Carson Wentz.
▪ The Cleveland Browns traded thier No. 12 pick to the Houston Texans for their No. 25 pick and a 2018 first-round selection.
▪ The Minnesota Vikings traded their No. 14 pick last September to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford.
▪ The Seattle Seahawks traded their No. 26 pick to the Atlanta Falcons for No. 31 pick, No. 95 pick and No. 249 pick.
▪ The Seattle Seahawks traded their No. 31 pick to the 49ers for San Francisco’s 34th and 111th picks.
▪ The New England Patriots traded their No. 32 pick to the New Orleans Saints for Brandin Cooks in March.
Previous No. 1 picks
Since 2000 draft
2017: Myles Garrett, LB, Texas A&M
2016: Jared Goff, L.A. Rams, QB, Cal
2015: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State
2014: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, DE, South Carolina
2013: Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan
2012: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford
2011: Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn
2010: Sam Bradford, St. Louis, QB, Oklahoma
2009: Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia
2008: Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan
2007: JaMarcus Russell, Raiders, QB, LSU
2006: Mario Williams, Houston, DE, N.C. State
2005: Alex Smith, 49ers, QB, Utah
2004: Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi
2003: Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, USC
2002: David Carr, Houston, QB, Fresno State
2001: Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech
2000: Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State
