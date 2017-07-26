Reuben Foster, left, shakes hands with Solomon Thomas at a 49ers news conference in Santa Clara on April 28, one day after each were selected by the team in the first round of the NFL draft. Thomas was selected No. 3 overall and Foster 31st.
Football

See where the 49ers’ and Raiders’ first-round picks rate in the newest Madden game

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 26, 2017 4:42 PM

The newest Madden player ratings are out, and the 49ers’ first-round picks are high among their peers.

Solomon Thomas, selected with the third overall pick, was given a 79 rating by Electronic Arts Sports, which is the fourth-highest score among the first-round selections. The defensive end out of Stanford was tied with receivers Corey Davis (No. 5 to Tennessee) and Mike Williams (No. 7 to L.A. Chargers).

According to ESPN, here’s the stat to know on the former Cardinal star: “Thomas had 27 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss at Stanford last season, both of which ranked third in the Pac-12.”

Reuben Foster scored a bit lower with a 76, a rating he shared with five other players. The 49ers traded up to grab Foster with the 31st pick.

“The Alabama linebacker had five games with 10-plus tackles last season, and all five were against ranked opponents,” ESPN wrote on Foster.

Yet another peg down was the Raiders’ Gareon Conley. The cornerback out of Ohio State was picked 24th. His 75 rating was given to six first-rounders.

“Conley had eight pass breakups for the Buckeyes last season,” ESPN said.

Myles Garrett, the Texas A&M defensive end who was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, led all first-round players with an 83 score.

Madden NFL 18 will be released on Aug. 25 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

 
