FILE -- Linebacker Darnell Sankey takes a break on the sideline during practice at Sacramento State on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee File Photo

Football

Sac State alum Darnell Sankey makes Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 16, 2017 5:58 PM

Once a star inside linebacker for Sacramento State, Darnell Sankey was promoted Saturday from the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Indianapolis announced the move on Twitter and in a news release on the team’s website.

The Colts signed Sankey to the team on Aug. 23 and to their practice squad Sept. 3, according to their website.

An undrafted product of Sac State who spent time with Denver, Kansas City and the Raiders last season, 22-year-old Sankey was signed by Minnesota in late July – a move that put him on the same roster as his cousin, whom he had never met.

Sankey played for the Hornets from 2012-2015, playing his entire final season with a broken right hand.

Indianapolis made the move for depth at inside linebacker due to injuries at the position. The team waived wide receiver Matt Hazel as a corresponding move.

The Colts (0-1), still missing Andrew Luck, host the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

 
