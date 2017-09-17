‘I’m ready right now’: Why Kaepernick wants another shot in the NFL

Two weeks into the 2017-18 NFL season, Colin Kaepernick remains without a job.
Several players have spoken out in support of the former 49ers quarterback, but not much had been heard from Kaepernick himself on the topic.
Until now.
Shaun King, a writer with the New York Daily News, says he recently asked Kaepernick if he wants to play football in the NFL.
Spent a few hours with Colin - talking life, family, food, activism, education, protest, & football.— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 17, 2017
A warm, kind, genuine soul. pic.twitter.com/lbCz9pTdPL
I asked Colin, "Do you want to play football?"— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 17, 2017
His answer: An emphatic "Yes. I've never stopped. I'm ready right now. Working out daily." https://t.co/5UF9wnLaGT
“Yes,” Kaepernick said, according to King. “I never stopped. I’m ready right now. Working out daily.”
Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since opting out of his 49ers contract on March 3. However, he did so because he was told he was going to be cut, general manager John Lynch told Pro Football Talk in May.
Kaepernick won just two games last season, both against the Los Angeles Rams. He accounted for 18 touchdowns (16 passing, two rushing) while throwing just four interceptions for a 4-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio, which tied him for sixth in the NFL last season (Minnesota’s Sam Bradford threw 20 TDs and five picks).
Despite the decent statline, it’s widely believed he’s still unemployed due to his national anthem protest.
He’s had support from other players, including Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and, on Sunday, Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Tom Brady on if Colin Kaepernick can play again in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/uGubeyAXfU— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2017
“I sure hope so,” Brady said when asked if Kaepernick can play in the NFL again. “He came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl. ... He’s certainly qualified and I hope he gets a shot.”
