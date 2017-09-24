Trump tweet, NFL response escalate drama of Sunday games

More Videos 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:09 Mike Pereira: How NFL can make overtime less boring, and why it will never happen 1:19 Things get a little rowdy at troubled Northern California water district 0:39 Farm-to-Fork draws large crowds at Capitol Mall 0:14 Plane helps in Vacaville firefighting effort 0:31 Video leads to arrest of burglary suspect 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 0:54 Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football 0:11 Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy