‘Today is your day’: Why is legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice crashing weddings?

Legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice has apparently found a new calling: wedding crashing.
In an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, the Hall of Famer says he estimates he crashes at least one wedding a weekend.
“I love people, and I want everything to be natural. I want to give people a memory,” Rice, 54, told The Ringer.
The most prolific receiver in NFL history – who also played for the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks – says he can’t recall when he first crashed a wedding, but he began after his 2006 retirement. He told The Ringer he likes attending weddings but doesn’t want to be the story.
“I just want to go up to the bride and the groom and congratulate them,” Rice said. “Tell them, ‘Today is your day.’ ”
The weddings Rice crashes are usually in a city he’s visiting on business or at a golf course where he has finished a round.
Some people would love to have him stop by. Others, not so much. Here’s a sampling:
