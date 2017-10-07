A bride and groom pose for their wedding pictures at Central Park on May 23.
A bride and groom pose for their wedding pictures at Central Park on May 23. Mary Altaffer The Associated Press
A bride and groom pose for their wedding pictures at Central Park on May 23. Mary Altaffer The Associated Press

Football

‘Today is your day’: Why is legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice crashing weddings?

By Kalin Kipling and Noel Harris

kkipling@sacbee.com

October 07, 2017 5:25 PM

Legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice has apparently found a new calling: wedding crashing.

In an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, the Hall of Famer says he estimates he crashes at least one wedding a weekend.

“I love people, and I want everything to be natural. I want to give people a memory,” Rice, 54, told The Ringer.

The most prolific receiver in NFL history – who also played for the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks – says he can’t recall when he first crashed a wedding, but he began after his 2006 retirement. He told The Ringer he likes attending weddings but doesn’t want to be the story.

AP_418188290911
Former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice cleans up nicely. If you’re planning a weekend wedding, don’t be surprised to see him crash it.
Tony Avelar Associated Press file

“I just want to go up to the bride and the groom and congratulate them,” Rice said. “Tell them, ‘Today is your day.’ 

The weddings Rice crashes are usually in a city he’s visiting on business or at a golf course where he has finished a round.

Some people would love to have him stop by. Others, not so much. Here’s a sampling:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:24

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'
Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

View More Video