From Sacramento State to CFL great: Ricky Ray sets Grey Cup record with win

Ricky Ray set a record north of the border this weekend.
With the Toronto Argonauts’ 27-24 victory over the Calgary Stampeders in snowy conditions Sunday, the former Sacramento State star became the first quarterback in Canadian Football League history to win four Grey Cup titles.
Unbelievable ending. No #CFL quarterback had won 4 #GreyCups. Until tonight. Ricky Ray will go down as one of the best ever. It started in #YEG. #GreyCup #Legend pic.twitter.com/w6vMfypb8v— Chris Scheetz (@ChrisScheetz) November 27, 2017
“That sounds pretty good. Obviously, that’s for myself to celebrate,” Ray told The Associated Press after the game in Ottawa. “I’m just so happy with these guys on this team and what we’ve been through this year. Man, there’s no other way to finish it off than with a Grey Cup. I mean, these guys are such great guys.”
Toronto kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made a 32-yard field goal in the final minute of the 105th Grey Cup to put the Argonauts in the lead, then Matt Black’s interception in the end zone on the ensuing drive secured the victory.
Ray, 38, set another Grey Cup record in the game, when he and DeVier Posey opened the second half by connecting on a 100-yard scoring pass, the longest in the history of the CFL’s title game. He finished 19 of 32 for 297 yards and the long touchdown.
Ricky Ray hits @DPo8 for a 100-yard touchdown - the longest passing play in #GreyCup history!#ArgosFootball pic.twitter.com/nrLkH1NeJl— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2017
Ray spent two seasons at Sacramento State, 1999 and 2000. His 8.24 yards per pass with the Hornets remained a school record until the 2017 season, when Kevin Thomson shattered the mark with a 10.4 average.
Will Ray return to Toronto next season?
“I know he’s coming back ... he’s had too good a year,” Argonauts general manager Jim Popp told The Canadian Press after the game. “He needs to take a step back, enjoy himself with his family, take a month off. Every person at that stage of his career needs to do that. We’ll talk someday.”
This was Ray’s second title with the Argonauts, who he also won with in 2012, his first year with Toronto. His other two Grey Cup victories came with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2003 and 2005.
He’s a lock for the league’s Hall of Fame, right?
“Ricky Ray is a Hall of Famer even without this Grey Cup,” Ray’s teammate, defensive back Cassius Vaughn, told CP. “Ricky Ray, he’s a staple. I’d take him any day of the week.”
