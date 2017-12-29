Former Sacramento State Hornet and Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (51) jokes with teammates at Super Bowl 50 media day at the SAP Center in San Jose in 2016.
Football

Courage: Ex-Sacramento State linebacker wins honor for Denver Broncos

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 09:53 AM

Former Sacramento State linebacker Todd Davis was named as the Denver Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award winner at a team meeting Friday morning, the team announced.

Davis was selected by his teammates for serving as an inspiration in the locker room, maintaining a positive work ethic and showing character on and off the field, according to the team.

Davis ranks second on the team this season with 78 tackles (48 solo).

He finished his career at Sacramento State (2010-13) second in tackles but went undrafted in 2014. He signed with New Orleans in time for training camp but played in only three games before being claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

Davis was part of the Denver team that defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort, according to the Broncos.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

