NFL careers forum opens pathway for women

In a way, social media drove Phoebe Schecter away from her beloved horses.
As a child, Schecter aspired to own a horse farm and rescue animals. She earned a degree in equine business management from Post University in Connecticut and moved to England to work with horses after graduation.
Schecter was perfectly content when she noticed a Facebook ad for a football league.
"I was looking for a way to meet people and get a bit of American culture," said Schecter, 28. "I just went for it."
Before playing, Schecter's time spent around football consisted solely of watching the Super Bowl a couple of times. From that humble beginning, she has grown to the point where she took part in the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum the past two years during Pro Bowl Week in Orlando and is one of nine attendees who served coaching, scouting or production internships in the league in 2017.
Schecter was a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills.
"We're focused on just normalizing females in football operations, on the sidelines," said Sam Rapoport, the NFL's director of football development. "What we're trying to achieve is when we stop talking about, 'She's a female scout, she's a female coach, what-have-you,' and it just becomes normal.
"That's when we'll feel like we achieved something."
In a sport charged with testosterone, it's very rare for women to rise above – especially when the job entails interacting with players or analyzing their strengths and weaknesses on tape.
Jacqueline Davidson and Anne Doepner are the exceptions. They hold the title of director of football administration with the New York Jets (Davidson) and Minnesota Vikings (Doepner). Katie Sowers is on the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff, the second woman to be a full-time NFL assistant.
The women who attended the forum in Orlando – 220 two years ago and 50 in 2017 – are early in their potential career paths. Callie Brownson of Mount Vernon, Va., interned in the Jets' scouting department last year.
"Way before I got there, there was a mentality of, 'How do I establish myself as a respectable source?' " Brownson said.
A solid resume helps.
Brownson, 28, has coached high-school football and played professionally. Schecter has coached men's and women's tackle football and is coming off an internship at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
Laurence Pontbriand has experience, too.
The Montreal native has coached women's flag football, won a championship as a professional tackle football player and represented Team Canada.
She attended the forum in January.
"I wake up every morning, and there's something about football on my mind," said Pontbriand, 29. "I cannot see my life without football."
Whatever football roles a woman pursues, her knowledge usually is questioned in a way that a man's grasp of the sport might not be. Whether on the field or in the film room, it's really the same for women.
It's a proving ground.
"I would be lying if I said every single person that I've come across agrees that I should be in this role, but once they see where I've played, that I've coached, where I've shadowed, it's building that respect," Schecter said.
Said Pontbriand: "We know about football just as much as men can know about football. We can bring something else to the game that will help the team improve. Definitely."
About five years after stumbling across that Facebook ad, Schecter recently accepted a position in football development for NFL UK. She is helping the league grow the sport overseas.
In the process, she is receiving an education far different than anything she could have predicted.
"It's completely changed my life," Schecter said. "Every time I'm around football – and luckily now, it's every day – it just reinforces my passion for the sport."
