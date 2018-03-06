How a Sheldon grad became talk of NFL scouting combine by using his head

Taron Johnson is proof that it's not how you start, but how you finish.
The Weber State cornerback, a product of Sheldon High School, garnered a lot of talk at the NFL scouting combine, but not for the greatest reason.
During the gauntlet drill Monday, Johnson was nailed in the head with a football. After dropping almost to a knee, he quickly got back up and finished the drill, catching every other ball along the way.
A rocky start didn't stop Taron Johnson from finishing strong in the Gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/FrRyeDD4fG— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 5, 2018
Because the defensive backs go last on combine drills, the mishap is likely to remain fresh in viewers' minds.
Johnson, who was the Big Sky Conference's Defensive MVP, was able to laugh about the incident, poking fun at himself on Twitter.
I’m a gif https://t.co/3gbiVgLM4g— Taron Johnson (@Taronj11) March 5, 2018
One of just two Big Sky players to be invited to the combine (Idaho State guard Skyler Phillips was the other), Johnson is hoping to become Sheldon's first NFL draft pick.
"My dream was to play in college and to play beyond college, and I have that chance," Johnson told The Bee's Joe Davidson in January.
NFL.com projects him as a fourth-rounder.
