Mixed reactions flood social media as former rival Sherman joins 49ers

Anytime a star player is traded or joins a new team, sports fans are quick to vocalize their opinions.

That's especially true, and those fanbases' opinions become even more polarized, when a player goes from a team to one of its division rivals. Such was the case Saturday, when it was reported that former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, a free agent for just one day, signed a three-year deal with the 49ers.

As seen by the immediate response on Twitter, some San Francisco fans' dislike of Sherman seemed to persist. Others were excited at the prospect of boosting the team's defense, though the fact Sherman has recently dealt with Achilles injuries dampened some of the hype. Seahawks fans had some input as well.

The 49ers-Seahawks rivalry reached perhaps its peak in the 2013 NFC Championship Game, a 23-17 win by the Seahawks in which Sherman deflected a final-minute Colin Kaepernick pass in the back of the endzone to clinch the victory and send Seattle to the Super Bowl.

Speaking of changing allegiance, the other major San Francisco sports team, the Giants, have watched a couple of their notable players make the switch from orange to Dodger Blue this decade. Infielder Juan Uribe joined L.A. in 2011 after the Giants won the World Series in 2010. Relief pitcher Brian Wilson did the same in 2013 after the Giants' 2012 championship. From then on, those two earned plenty of boos at AT&T Park—as expected.