‘Definition of a legend’: Mourners remember former 49er Dwight Clark and ‘The Catch’

Dwight Clark made one of the most famous plays in NFL history.
His game-winning touchdown reception in the 1981-82 NFC championship — simply known as "The Catch" — from Joe Montana led the 49ers to a 28-27 win over Dallas Cowboys en route to Super Bowl XVI and the first of San Francisco's five titles.
Clark died Monday from complications with ALS at the age of 61.
I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark.— Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018
His death sent fans, players and mourners to social media:
One of the most memorable plays in @NFLHistory.— NFL (@NFL) June 4, 2018
The Catch.
Rest In Peace, Dwight Clark. pic.twitter.com/BhVwwv1xYR
Love you bro Dwight Clark!! RIP— jerryrice (@JerryRice) June 4, 2018
.@JerryRice on Dwight Clark via @DamonBruce: “He’s going to be missed but we’re going to try and carry on that tradition. He was one of the greatest players to ever play this game but he was also a great guy.”— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 4, 2018
Dwight Clark, who famously made "The Catch" in 1981 NFC Championship, died today. He was 61. pic.twitter.com/WagxJhUkOF— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2018
The @49ers gotta play with a #87 patch this season. Dwight Clark is the definition of a legend. pic.twitter.com/QfDU9O2vHY— Sean Jordan (@BaySean) June 4, 2018
Really saddened by the loss of Dwight Clark. He was so much more than a football player. He was so kind and happy. Such a pure human spirit. Our hearts are with his family.— Joe Staley (@jstaley74) June 4, 2018
RIP to a legend. Dwight Clark made the play that I spent my childhood trying to recreate in the backyard.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 4, 2018
It is nice knowing Dwight Clark had that amazing reunion weekend with his teammates and close friends in Montana back in late April. Incredible by DeBartolo to put that together. All the photos and stories made it seem like pure joy for Dwight. pic.twitter.com/uCA6qwNfnM— Dylan DeSimone (@DylanADeSimone) June 4, 2018
A fine athlete, a great guy,. Dwight Clark will ever be a part of SF sports history. ALS is such a terrible disase. He remained resolute . RIP.— Art Spander (@artspander) June 4, 2018
I'm not old enough to have seen Dwight Clark play, but if you're a fan of the #NFL, no matter your age, you know "The Catch". Sad to see his life cut short by such a debilitating disease. #RIP— Chris Spooner (@SpoonfulOfSport) June 4, 2018
RIP to the legend Dwight Clark. Thank you for leaving behind a legacy that inspires us all to achieve greatness. #87— George Kittle (@gkittle46) June 4, 2018
RIP Dwight Clark. #49ers legend. I've yet to find a negative word said about the man. Top notch WR, one of the good guys. Champion. pic.twitter.com/sx4CGKWJ81— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) June 4, 2018
#87 We lost one of the good guys today, 49er legend Dwight Clark has passed after a battle with ALS. He was beloved by his teammates and Forty-Niner fans everywhere. He has been released from the cruel prison of a terrible disease. Now he is free.— Wheelman (@MrTeamster) June 4, 2018
Never forget “The Catch”. Never forget the incredible battle Dwight Clark fought against ALS. RIP to true legend. #DwightClark— Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) June 4, 2018
Comments