Dwight Clark hauls in the game-winning touchdown pass with 51 seconds left in the NFC championship against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 10, 1982, at Candlestick Park. Clark died Monday, he was 61.
Football

‘Definition of a legend’: Mourners remember former 49er Dwight Clark and ‘The Catch’

By Noel Harris

June 04, 2018 04:54 PM

Dwight Clark made one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

His game-winning touchdown reception in the 1981-82 NFC championship — simply known as "The Catch" — from Joe Montana led the 49ers to a 28-27 win over Dallas Cowboys en route to Super Bowl XVI and the first of San Francisco's five titles.

Clark died Monday from complications with ALS at the age of 61.

His death sent fans, players and mourners to social media:



