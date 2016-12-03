Raiders must stop Bills’ run game

The particulars
- Opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills
- Time: 1:05 p.m.
- Line: Raiders by 3
- Records: Raiders 9-2; Bills 6-5
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts)
Three things to watch
RAIDERS NEED TO STOP THE RUN
The Raiders have had issues stopping the run, allowing 4.6 yards per carry and holding just two of the past 10 opponents under 100 yards. They will face an especially tough test against LeSean McCoy and Buffalo. The Bills are averaging 5.3 yards per carry – the most in the league in four years – and are seeking their first five-game streak of 150-yard rushing games since 1975. Even if the Raiders control McCoy , quarterback Tyrod Taylor also is dangerous with 423 rushing yards and a 6.3 average.
REUNION FOR DEL RIO, RYAN
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio and Bills coach Rex Ryan have a long history, having served as defensive assistants together in Baltimore when the Ravens won the Super Bowl following the 2000 season. Both credited former Ravens coach Brian Billick for their success and remembered fondly the days in Baltimore together when they would pretend to be draft experts Mel Kiper and Joel Buchsbaum and try to predict picks in advance. “It was fun for us,” Ryan said. “We got fired up for the draft. We’d have our notes and be going back and forth. It was a good time.”
KEEP PASSING TO THE TIGHT END
Derek Carr says the right little finger he dislocated may hurt, but he’s ready to go against Buffalo. Carr will continue trying to get the ball to the tight end, something Oakland has struggled to do for most of the season. Clive Walford, however, had three catches for 43 yards against the Carolina Panthers, including a 14-yard catch on third and 11, followed by a 12-yard TD on the tying drive in the fourth quarter. “It shows that Derek (Carr) still believes in me and has a lot of faith in me,” Walford said. “I’m just grateful that I can be there for him to make a play for him like that.”
The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
- Out: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring), DT Darius Latham (ankle), DT Stacy McGee (ankle).
- Questionable: CB David Amerson (knee), WR Michael Crabtree (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), RB Latavius Murray (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring).
BILLS
- Out: CB Ronald Darby (concussion), WR Percy Harvin (illness), WR Robert Woods (knee).
- Questionable: LB Lorenzo Alexander (ankle), S Sergio Brown (hamstring), TE Charles Clay (knee), DT Marcell Dareus (abdomen), RB Mike Gillislee (hamstring), T Cordy Glenn (back), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist), S James Ihedigbo (ankle), G Richie Incognito (neck), G John Miller (shoulder), WR Sammy Watkins (foot).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 11
at New Orleans
W, 35-34
1-0
Sept. 18
vs. Atlanta
L, 35-28
1-1
Sept. 25
at Tennessee
W, 17-10
2-1
Oct. 2
at Baltimore
W, 28-27
3-1
Oct. 9
vs. San Diego
W, 34-31
4-1
Oct. 16
vs. Kansas City
L, 26-10
4-2
Oct. 23
at Jacksonville
W, 33-16
5-2
Oct. 30
at Tampa Bay
W, 30-24, OT
6-2
Nov. 6
vs. Denver
W, 30-20
7-2
Nov. 13
BYE
Nov. 21
vs. Houston
(Mexico City)
W, 27-20
8-2
Nov. 27
vs. Carolina
W, 35-32
9-2
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Today
vs. Buffalo
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 8
at Kansas City
5:25 p.m.
Ch. 3
Dec. 18
at San Diego
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 24
vs. Indianapolis
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Jan. 1
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
