Raiders highlights: Punter Marquette King’s swag, Derek Carr on R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Khalil Mack pushing it

By David Caraccio

The Oakland Raiders streaked to a 10-2 record with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

And with the victory, which keeps the Raiders, on egame ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, came some great highlights.

Best punter ever? Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King celebrates with a penalty flag after a roughing the kicker penalty.

Oakland Raiders are so good, even the dancing punter is worth watching

On a sad day in Oakland, Raiders get a big victory on the field

Game highlights: The Buffalo Bills go into Oakland in Week 13 of NFL action.

Carr has respect, no fear: NFL Network's Deion Sanders talks with Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr after the team's Week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills

Defensive player of the year? Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack speaks with NFL Network's Steve Wyche following the Raiders win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Raiders' win over Buffalo sets career record 10-win season for Carr

The Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr's postgame interview, following another fourth quarter come-from-behind victory for the Raiders over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
 

Oakland Raiders

Oakland coach Jack Del Rio on win over Bills, upcoming short week

