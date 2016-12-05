Raiders highlights: Punter Marquette King’s swag, Derek Carr on R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Khalil Mack pushing it

The Oakland Raiders streaked to a 10-2 record with a 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
And with the victory, which keeps the Raiders, on egame ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, came some great highlights.
Here’s a look.
Best punter ever? Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King celebrates with a penalty flag after a roughing the kicker penalty.
Oakland Raiders are so good, even the dancing punter is worth watching
Oooooo so that's how I got caught... pic.twitter.com/VPuvLWcvFK— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 5, 2016
On a sad day in Oakland, Raiders get a big victory on the field
Game highlights: The Buffalo Bills go into Oakland in Week 13 of NFL action.
Carr has respect, no fear: NFL Network's Deion Sanders talks with Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr after the team's Week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills
Defensive player of the year? Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack speaks with NFL Network's Steve Wyche following the Raiders win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.
Comments