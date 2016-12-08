Crunching numbers in the Raiders’ road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

A statistical look at the Raiders’ 21-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium:
0-4: The Raiders’ record against the Chiefs in the Jack Del Rio era.
3: Consecutive games with a strip-sack by Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack.
FACT: YOU CANNOT STOP KHALIL MACK.— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2016
: https://t.co/WnjN3VuYXk
: NBC + NFLN #TNF #OAKvsKC https://t.co/WAgf1Z7K1l
Tyreek Hill is the 2nd player this season with a Rec TD and a Punt Return TD in the same game (WIll Fuller - Week 4 vs Titans). pic.twitter.com/aAHpeQrkv8— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
4: Consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, matching the franchise mark set by former tight end Tony Gonzalez.
5: Consecutive games the Raiders have lost to the Chiefs.
That final @Raiders drive?— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2016
The @Chiefs D did WORK. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/c5dAbAikM1
6: Consecutive games Oakland had won coming in.
Khalil Mack is a BEAST, pt 1. #TNF pic.twitter.com/INwu0u2olf— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2016
Khalil Mack is a BEAST, pt 2. #TNF pic.twitter.com/2fktTd6N0e— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2016
8: Consecutive games with a sack by Mack.
Khalil Mack: 8 straight games w/ a sack, tied for the longest streak by a Raider (Lance Johnstone, 1998) since sacks became official in 1982— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
10-3: The Raiders’ and Chiefs’ record atop the AFC West; Kansas City owns the tiebreaker by virtue of having swept the season series.
The Chiefs turned the ball over 3 times deep in their own territory Thursday, but the Raiders scored only 6 points off those turnovers.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
12: Team-leading touchdowns scored by Raiders running back Latavius Murray this season.
29: Yards receiving on five catches by Oakland’s Amari Cooper, giving him 1,010 yards this season.
Amari Cooper is the 1st Raider with 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons since Jerry Rice (2001-02). pic.twitter.com/bPYgYA9mH0— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 9, 2016
49.1: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s QB rating after completing just 17 of 41 pass attempts.
According to @FiveThirtyEight, the Chiefs have an 82% chance to win the division, while the Raiders have a 14% chance after tonight's game.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
51: Years it had been since a rookie (Gale Sayers in 1965) had scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on punt and kickoff returns in a single season before Hill accomplished the feat on Thursday night.
TYREEK HILL!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hd9K4IYvP— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2016
Entering tonight, Derek Carr has 13 Pass TD and 0 INT when trailing in the 2nd half/OT this season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
95.7: Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith’s QB rating after completing 17 of 26 attempts with a touchdown and an interception.
103: Yards rushing by Murray in 22 attempts.
#Raiders have at SD, IND and at DEN remaining. Will have to beat out KC by 1-gm to win AFCW. KC has TEN, DEN at SD remaining.— John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) December 9, 2016
117: Yards passing by Carr.
Take a bow, Chiefs defense!— ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2016
Derek Carr finished w/ the 2nd-fewest yards (117) in NFL history when attempting 40+ passes. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/XMjMKUlEff
Including his last two incompletions on the final drive, Derek Carr finished 0-of-7 on passes thrown 15+ yards downfield vs the Chiefs.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2016
264: Yards passing by Smith.
#Raiders will move from 1st seed in AFC playoff picture to 5th. #Chiefs & OAK tied at 10-3. KC sweeps season series. OAK a wild card for now— John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) December 9, 2016
Comments