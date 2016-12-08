Oakland Raiders

December 8, 2016 10:31 PM

Crunching numbers in the Raiders’ road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the Raiders’ 21-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium:

0-4: The Raiders’ record against the Chiefs in the Jack Del Rio era.

3: Consecutive games with a strip-sack by Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack.

4: Consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, matching the franchise mark set by former tight end Tony Gonzalez.

5: Consecutive games the Raiders have lost to the Chiefs.

6: Consecutive games Oakland had won coming in.

8: Consecutive games with a sack by Mack.

10-3: The Raiders’ and Chiefs’ record atop the AFC West; Kansas City owns the tiebreaker by virtue of having swept the season series.

12: Team-leading touchdowns scored by Raiders running back Latavius Murray this season.

29: Yards receiving on five catches by Oakland’s Amari Cooper, giving him 1,010 yards this season.

49.1: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s QB rating after completing just 17 of 41 pass attempts.

51: Years it had been since a rookie (Gale Sayers in 1965) had scored touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on punt and kickoff returns in a single season before Hill accomplished the feat on Thursday night.

95.7: Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith’s QB rating after completing 17 of 26 attempts with a touchdown and an interception.

103: Yards rushing by Murray in 22 attempts.

117: Yards passing by Carr.

264: Yards passing by Smith.

