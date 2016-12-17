Raiders look to charge back into AFC West win column

The particulars
- Opponent: at San Diego Chargers
- Time: 1:25 p.m.
- Line: Raiders by 2 1/2
- Records: Raiders 10-3; Chargers 5-8
- TV/radio: Ch. 13 ( Spero Dedes, Solomon Wilcots)
Three things to watch
WILL CHARGERS PUT UP MUCH OF A FIGHT?
The Chargers are 9-20 in the past two seasons under coach Mike McCoy, and at 5-8 in a rugged AFC West, the Chargers are also closing in on their third consecutive season of missing the playoffs. Whether the franchise remains in San Diego is also in question as the “Chargers to L.A.” rumors continue to swirl, which would give Los Angeles two losing football teams.
CARR NEEDS TO FORGET FORGETTABLE GAME
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will try to bounce back from perhaps the worst game of his career. Carr went 17 for 41 for 117 yards in the 21-13 loss to the Chiefs, posting a career-low 49.1 rating. Carr has his second-lowest completion percentage in a game and set a worst with 2.85 yards per attempt. Carr has won his past three starts against the Chargers with six TD passes, two INTs and a 98.8 rating.
MACK LOOKS TO BREAK FRANCHISE SACK RECORD
Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack is on quite a roll when it comes to getting the quarterback. Mack has sacks in eight consecutive games, tying the franchise record set by Lance Johnstone in 1998. The previous NFL player with a sack in nine games in a row was Dwight Freeney, who did it over two seasons in 2008 and 2009. Mack leads the NFL with nine sacks overall during the streak. Mack has also managed to get the ball out when he records a sack with forced fumbles in three straight games and five of the past six.
East Bay Times, The Associated Press
Injury report
RAIDERS
- Out: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle).
- Questionable: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), DE Darius Latham (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring).
CHARGERS
- Out: RB Melvin Gordon (hip).
- Doubtful: CB Craig Mager (shoulder).
- Questionable: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), G Orlando Franklin (rib).
Schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
OUTCOME
RECORD
Sept. 11
at New Orleans
W, 35-34
1-0
Sept. 18
vs. Atlanta
L, 35-28
1-1
Sept. 25
at Tennessee
W, 17-10
2-1
Oct. 2
at Baltimore
W, 28-27
3-1
Oct. 9
vs. San Diego
W, 34-31
4-1
Oct. 16
vs. Kansas City
L, 26-10
4-2
Oct. 23
at Jacksonville
W, 33-16
5-2
Oct. 30
at Tampa Bay
W, 30-24, OT
6-2
Nov. 6
vs. Denver
W, 30-20
7-2
Nov. 13
BYE
Nov. 21
vs. Houston
(Mexico City)
W, 27-20
8-2
Nov. 27
vs. Carolina
W, 35-32
9-2
Dec. 4
vs. Buffalo
W, 38-24
10-2
Dec. 8
at Kansas City
L, 21-13
10-3
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME
TV
Sunday
at San Diego
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
Dec. 24
vs. Indianapolis
1:05 p.m.
Ch. 13
Jan. 1
at Denver
1:25 p.m.
Ch. 13
